In October 2024, the McDonald’s restaurant chain was at the center of a scandal after customers were infected with E. coli, with people from ten states reporting illness after eating its burgers. On October 25, a $50,000 lawsuit was filed against the chain, said the same source. Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA, stated that these cases in some American states may have been related to onions used in Quarter Pounder cheeseburgers. Americans also filed a class action lawsuit.

The outbreak of E. coli infection was linked to dozens of sanitary violations at Taylor Farms, which remained active despite 104 people falling ill, said Country Lifestyle. FDA inspectors found surface contamination at Taylor Farms’ production facilities, which supplied chopped onions to McDonald’s restaurants in several states, said Gazeta.ru.

“We are confident in our best-in-class food safety processes and the quality and safety of our products. As is common following an inspection, the FDA issued observations of conditions that could be improved at one of our facilities,” said Taylor Farms, according to Country Lifestyle. Soon after, the Food and Drug Administration made its own comments. “Employees of the Food and Drug Administration identified dozens of violations at McDonald’s supplier that were related to the E. coli outbreak,” stated the FDA

CBS News and FDA inspectors reported that Taylor Farms employees who handled food did not wash their hands or maintain hygiene. No administrative or regulatory action was taken against the supplier, said Country Lifestyle. Taylor Farms was given a warning and allowed to continue operating, said the same source.

More individuals reported symptoms consistent with E. coli infection over the course of October 2024, drawing attention to McDonald’s sourcing practices. While the chain did not confirm changes to its suppliers, Erlinger’s reference to onions suggested that processed onions may have contributed to the contamination.

Investigations into Taylor Farms’ facilities continued, but authorities did not impose punitive measures. Concerns persisted about the handling of onions and other ingredients before they reached the public.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.