New AI-based urine test detects prostate cancer with high precision.

In a development, researchers have discovered that prostate cancer can be diagnosed at an early stage through a urine sample, as reported by The Scottish Sun. The advancement holds promise for improving treatment outcomes for one of the most common causes of death among men worldwide.

By analyzing the activity of genes in thousands of cells from prostate tumors, the research team was able to create digital models of the disease. These models were then examined using artificial intelligence to identify proteins that can serve as biomarkers. The biomarkers were analyzed in the blood, prostate tissue, and urine of almost 2,000 patients.

"There are many advantages to measuring biomarkers in urine. It's non-invasive and painless and can potentially be done at home. The sample can then be analyzed using routine methods in clinical labs," said Principal Investigator Professor Mikael Benson of the Karolinska Institute, according to The Scottish Sun.Benson added, "New, more precise biomarkers than PSA can lead to earlier diagnosis and better prognoses for men with prostate cancer. Moreover, it can reduce the number of unnecessary prostate biopsies in healthy men."

The study identified a set of biomarkers in urine that were able to indicate the presence and severity of prostate cancer with a high degree of precision. This was achieved through the combination of artificial intelligence and extensive analyses of gene activity in tumors.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the UK, with more than 12,000 lives lost each year, according to The Scottish Sun. Latest figures show that one in eight men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

One of the main hurdles in diagnosing prostate cancer has been the lack of exact biomarkers able to identify the presence of an early tumor. Currently, there is no single, simple, and non-invasive test for screening the healthy population for prostate cancer. The most commonly used test is the measurement of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) in the blood, but its limitations and disadvantages outweigh the benefits, making it unsuitable as a single screening test.

An increase in PSA levels can be related to prostate cancer but can also depend on other benign conditions, inflammations, and infections. Since its introduction, the PSA test has significantly increased overdiagnoses, meaning the number of 'indolent' tumors that grow slowly and do not pose a real danger to patients' lives.

Researchers at Imperial College London, the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, and the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences have identified new, precise urine biomarkers for prostate cancer that surpass PSA, the blood biomarker currently in clinical use.

Professor Rakesh Heer from Imperial College London, co-author of the study and head of the Transform Trial, which provides a platform to test new promising biomarkers, is involved in the next phase of research. Large-scale clinical trials are being planned to validate the new biomarkers.

"Prostate cancer could be detected early by a simple urine test, which is painless, non-invasive, and can be performed at home, with very high precision, even greater than the currently used blood test," reported The Scottish Sun.

Some of the biomarkers found in urine proved to be the most reliable, not only in revealing the presence of cancer but also in indicating its severity. The researchers hope that the new markers will help detect prostate cancer faster and save lives.

"This approach led to the identification of proteins present in urine that are directly and uniquely correlated to the presence and stage of prostate tumors," explained the research team.

However, it is important to note that the increased reliability of these new biomarkers still needs to be proven in the field. Other urine tests are currently being developed to distinguish aggressive tumors from indolent ones.

Advancements in prostate cancer detection could potentially save thousands of lives. The survival rate for prostate cancer is now very high.

The next steps involve conducting large-scale clinical trials to validate these findings. The researchers are optimistic that this new, non-invasive test will become a standard screening tool, leading to earlier diagnoses and better outcomes for men worldwide.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.