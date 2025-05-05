‘I have never argued with anyone’: Ethel Caterham becomes world's oldest person.

Ethel Caterham, a 115-year-old woman from England, became the world's oldest living person following the death of Brazilian nun and teacher Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas. Sister Inah passed away on April 30, 2025, at the age of 116, as reported by The Independent.

Born on August 21, 1909, in the village of Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire, Ethel Caterham is the second youngest of eight siblings. She grew up nearby in Tidworth, Wiltshire. Her life has spanned historical events, from the sinking of the Titanic to both World Wars.

In 1927, at the age of 18, Caterham embarked on a journey to India, where she worked as a nanny for a British family for three years and appreciated their observance of both British and Indian customs, according to The Independent. Upon returning to England, she met her late husband, Lieutenant Colonel Norman Caterham, at a dinner party in 1931. The couple married in 1933 at Salisbury Cathedral.

Norman's military career took them across the world, including postings in Gibraltar and Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, Caterham founded a kindergarten and nursery school that accepted both local children and those from British families, as reported by The Economic Times. After Norman's death in 1976 at the age of about sixty, Caterham returned to Surrey, where she has lived for the past 50 years.

Caterham celebrated her 115th birthday in August 2024 at Hallmark Lakeview Luxury Care Home in Lightwater, Surrey, surrounded by family and friends. "Huge congratulations to Lakeview resident, Ethel, on becoming the oldest person in the world! What an incredible milestone and a true testament to a life well-lived. Your strength, spirit, and wisdom are an inspiration to us all. Here's to celebrating your remarkable journey!" shared the care home, according to ABC News.

"I have never argued with anyone, I listen, and I do what I want," Caterham said from her nursing home in Surrey, according to The Independent, when asked about the secret to her longevity. She emphasized the importance of family, considering her three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren "the most important thing in existence."

Caterham continued to drive until the age of 97 and has remained active throughout her life. She survived a COVID-19 infection in 2020 at nearly 111 years old, making her one of the oldest people to have overcome the virus.

Her life has witnessed a breadth of history, from the reign of King Edward VII to the coronation of King Charles III. Caterham is recognized as the world's oldest living person, currently 115 years and 252 days old, as noted by LongeviQuest.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.