In a recent biography titled Catherine, Princess of Wales: The Biography of a Future Queen, journalist Robert Jobson offers insights into the daily habits of Catherine Middleton, revealing her dedication to a healthy lifestyle. According to the biography, the Princess of Wales begins her mornings with a special shake made from seven ingredients rich in vitamins and minerals that help reduce bad cholesterol.

Nutritionist Helen Bell from Help & Advice highlighted the benefits of the components in Middleton's morning drink. "Ingredients like kale, spinach, spirulina, and blueberries are rich in antioxidants and can contribute to reducing cholesterol levels," she said. Bell emphasized that leafy green vegetables such as kale and spinach are known to reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) levels, promoting heart health.

The shake that Middleton prepares includes kale, spinach, romaine lettuce, cilantro, blueberries, spirulina powder, and a small teaspoon of matcha powder. These superfoods are abundant in vitamins and minerals and provide antioxidants that benefit overall wellness. "Matcha, a type of green tea, is known for its natural antioxidant properties," Bell noted.

"Blueberries are known for their high antioxidant content and play a role in heart health, potentially improving cholesterol levels and promoting cardiovascular health," Bell added. The combination of fruits and vegetables provides essential nutrients, boosts energy upon waking, and offers a daily mini-detox.

While the nutritious drink offers numerous benefits, Bell advised caution. "It is always important to consult a health professional before starting a diet," she stated. She stressed the importance of being aware of individual nutritional needs before adopting a green juice diet, especially for people with thyroid problems. Bell cited individuals with thyroid issues who need to moderate their consumption of raw kale and spinach due to their goitrogen content.

Beyond her morning shake, Middleton maintains a disciplined approach to her diet throughout the day. Every morning, she includes oatmeal in her breakfast, topped with fruits, nuts, and cinnamon. It provides dietary fiber and increases the feeling of fullness over time. An expert from BarBend magazine explained, "Oatmeal is perfect for maintaining a balanced weight, as it is digested slowly and helps control blood sugar levels."

"With her level of activity, it is natural that Kate Middleton's body requires food that provides sustained energy throughout the day," reported El Cronista. The Princess's diet is rich in vitamins, minerals, and beneficial compounds for health. Oatmeal, for example, is a nutritious cereal offering vitamins B6, B5, and E, along with a supply of iron.

Throughout the day, Middleton continues with balanced meals. Her lunch may consist of a salad composed of watermelon, avocado, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese, sometimes accompanied by vegetable skewers or lentil curry. In case of cravings, she prefers healthy snacks like olives, which she loves to nibble on during the day.

Middleton's healthy lifestyle is evident in her physical appearance. Her radiant skin, healthy hair, and fit figure reflect the positive effects that her diet has on the body. The Princess of Wales is aware that physical and mental well-being begins from the moment one wakes up. By following a routine that naturally improves her health without chemicals, she sets an example for others seeking to adopt healthier lifestyles.

