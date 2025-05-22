This Morning's Alison Hammond shares secrets behind losing 11 stone at 50

Alison Hammond has been earning praise for her remarkable weight loss journey, shedding an impressive 11 stone and embracing a healthier lifestyle. Among those commending her transformation is singer Peter Andre. "Alison Hammond is looking amazing and she's spoken about not using weight-loss jabs. She obviously feels fantastic and I don't think it's anyone else's business when it comes to the injections—we shouldn't force people into discussing it," he said, according to the Mirror.

Andre further expressed admiration for Hammond's dedication. "Alison is a good friend who has put the work in and done it the hard way, which is impressive," he stated. His comments reflect recognition of Hammond's commitment to losing weight through natural means, focusing on diet and exercise rather than medical interventions.

At her heaviest, the 50-year-old presenter of This Morning weighed 28 stone and faced serious health concerns. "My mum had type 2 diabetes and she was worried for me. So when I then found out that I was pre-diabetic, that was frightening," Hammond said, according to the Mirror. Her determination to change her lifestyle was influenced by a pre-diabetic diagnosis and a heartfelt conversation with her mother, Maria, before her passing in 2020.

Motivated by the desire to improve her health, Hammond decided to take control of her habits. "I thought, 'I have to be an adult about this.' The sweets had to stop—and the fatty foods," she explained. She sought the help of a personal trainer, whom she sees twice a week, and incorporated home workouts into her routine. Her exercise regimen includes walking, stretching, weight training, Pilates, and yoga.

Hammond's approach to dieting centers around moderation rather than restriction. "I don't deny myself anything. I eat everything but in moderation," she shared. Now that she reversed her pre-diabetic condition, she allows herself to enjoy more of the foods she loves. "I'm no longer pre-diabetic—so I'm a bit naughtier with my food now," she revealed. "But because my body's working properly, I can allow myself a bit of sugar here and there."

Despite the popularity of weight-loss medications like Ozempic, Hammond chose not to pursue that route. "I think that, for people who need to use them, they're a good thing," she explained. "But for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened. So I haven't wanted to use them, but that's not to say I wouldn't in the future, and I certainly wouldn't look down on anyone who did."

Her transformation has had a profound impact on her self-confidence. "I love my new shape and although I still have areas I'm conscious of, such as my arms and tummy, it's great being able to wear things I would never have been able to before. I mean, look at me, I'm a bombshell," Hammond exclaimed. She now embraces her figure with confidence.

Hammond's journey was not without challenges. She previously had a gastric band fitted, but the procedure didn't work out for her. "It's actually quite a difficult thing. It just didn't work for me. I didn't like the feeling of it. You still feel hungry but you can't eat," she explained. Instead, she found success through consistent exercise and a mindful approach to food.

Her dedication to fitness is evident in her routines. "If I miss a session or two with my trainer, I notice it. That kick you get out of the way you feel is so good," she said. When she's not with her trainer, she goes for walks and maintains an active lifestyle. Hammond has been known to share glimpses of her workouts, jogging at a medium pace and concentrating on her fitness goals.

Hammond's diet focuses on balance and enjoyment. She starts her day with a ginger shot before cooking sausages, eggs, and bacon for herself and her son, Aiden. For lunch, she enjoys Caribbean food like rice, peas, and chicken, or a homemade lasagna if she's at home. In the evening, she might "rustle up curried goat and rice or chicken fried rice." The TV star didn't cut anything out of her diet to ensure her weight-loss journey was easily maintainable.

Fans have noticed and celebrated her transformation. Comments on social media reflect admiration for her progress, with one user writing, "She's lost so much weight since this post!! Love Alison." Another added, "Absolutely love her. She looks amazing now she's slimmed down and immaculate."

Professionally, Hammond continues to thrive. In 2021, she became the main presenter of This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary and is best known for her comical performances on the show. Her career took off after her stint on Big Brother in 2002, and she has appeared on reality shows like I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing. She rarely shies away from discussing her personal life and continues to connect with audiences through her authenticity.

Looking ahead, Hammond is returning with her own series titled Alison's Big Weekend, where she will spend an entire 48 hours with a celebrity. The first episode will feature Hammond spending the weekend with Perrie Edwards. The BBC describes the show by saying, "Buckle up, babes—Alison's coming for a sleepover! Expect laughs, juicy secrets, surprises, and a few tears as she hangs out with celebs in the places that made them who they are."

