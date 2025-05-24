UCSF study: Social media use linked to 35% spike in kids' depression.

Does social media make kids depressed, or do depressed kids simply spend more time on social platforms?

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have provided new insights into this debate. Their study found that as preteens increased their use of social media, their depressive symptoms also escalated. Notably, the reverse was not true—a rise in depressive symptoms did not predict a later increase in social media use.

Over the three-year span of the study, children's social media usage surged from an average of 7 minutes to 73 minutes per day. During the same period, depressive symptoms among the participants increased by 35%.

The research team, led by Dr. Jason Nagata, MD, MSc, an associate professor in UCSF's Department of Pediatrics, examined data from nearly 12,000 children. The participants were initially assessed at ages 9 to 10 and then followed up three years later when they were between 12 and 13 years old. The study, published in *JAMA Network Open*, was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

This research is among the first to utilize within-person longitudinal data, allowing scientists to track changes over time in each child. This method enabled the team to accurately assess the link between social media use and depression.

Dr. Nagata highlighted the significance of their findings. "There has been ongoing debate about whether social media contributes to depression or simply reflects underlying depressive symptoms," he stated. "These findings provide evidence that social media may be contributing to the development of depressive symptoms."

While the exact reasons why social media may increase depressive symptoms remain unclear, prior research points to risks such as cyberbullying and disrupted sleep. In a separate study published in *The Lancet Regional Health – Americas*, Dr. Nagata and his team focused on the effects of cyberbullying on the same group of participants.

The findings were alarming. Kids aged 11 to 12 who experienced cyberbullying were 2.62 times more likely to report suicidal thoughts or a suicide attempt one year later. Additionally, these children were 2.31 times more likely to experiment with substances in the following year. Specifically, they were 4.65 times more likely to use marijuana, 3.37 times more likely to use nicotine, and 1.92 times more likely to consume alcohol.

The youngest generations find themselves in a difficult position. Despite growing evidence that social media is associated with depressive symptoms and risky behaviors, these platforms remain a primary means for them to connect and communicate with friends.

To address this challenge, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests utilizing tools in its Family Media Plan to cultivate healthier digital habits for both children and parents. Dr. Nagata offered practical advice on the matter. "As a father of two young kids, I know that simply telling children to 'get off your phone' doesn't really work," he said. "Parents can lead by example with open, nonjudgmental conversations about screen use. Setting screen-free times for the whole family, such as during meals or before bed, can help build healthier digital habits for everyone, including adults."

The study's authors include Dr. Jason M. Nagata and colleagues from UCSF. The research received support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Dr. Fiona C. Baker reported receiving grants from the NIH during the conduct of the study.

Produced with the assistance of a news-analysis system.