Health app monitors cancer symptoms and treatments in Hebrew and Arabic

Wave Health, a free mobile application by Treatment Technologies & Insights (TTI) that allows users to monitor their disease symptoms, treatments, medication side-effects and more, just became available in Hebrew and Arabic, founding partner Richard Grenell announced Sunday.

With the latest addition, the app is currently available in nine languages.

The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Grenell started to conceive the project of Wave Health when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – a type of blood cancer – in 2013.

All of a sudden he found himself in a situation where he needed to handle multiple medical information: his symptoms, the medications he needed to take, the side-effects of the medications, treatments, side-effects of treatments and so on. Being able to keep track of all of this data and when relevant, convey it to his physicians, could make a big difference in the success of the therapy.

The experience prompted Grenell to establish TTI. With the help of his partners, he was able to monitor the course of his disease and treatment, feel in control of what was happening and have a better dialogue with his doctors.

A man uses a smartphone in New York City, in this picture taken November 6, 2013 (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

Inspired by his journey, in 2017 the company released chemoWave, an app for cancer patients and their families.

Eventually, TTI released Wave Health, which focuses on supporting patients will chronic diseases.

Earlier this year, the app was rated the number-one highest-quality Health application to track patient-reported outcomes for oncology patients by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced significant challenges in ensuring oncology patients understand their symptoms and receive the best possible care,” said Matt Lashey, creator of Wave App and TTI CEO. “We take great pride in empowering patients to take an active role in their treatment and to effectively communicate with their care teams, especially in a remote world.”

For the future, the company is working on creating several apps tailored for specific diseases and treatments, including diabetes, kidney problems and dialysis, fertility treatments and others.