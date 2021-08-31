The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Ichilov Well' invites parents to test children for free

The tests are free for children aged 3-12 or who are immunosuppressed and are valid for 24 hours. They will be administered on Tuesday at a large number of Tel Aviv area vaccination stations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 05:58
ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
"Ichilov Well," Ichilov Hospital's COVID-19 testing arm is inviting all parents from the Tel-Aviv/Gush Dan area to bring their children in on Tuesday for free antigen tests in order to begin the school year on Wednesday in a COVID-free environment.
The tests are free for children aged 3-12 or who are immunosuppressed and are valid for 24 hours. They will be administered at a large number of Ichilov Well vaccination stations spread throughout Tel Aviv and Gush Dan. 
The vaccination stations will be set up in the following towns: Even Yehuda, Elad, Ariel, Givat Shmuel, Givatayim, Gadera, Gan Yavne, Holon, Yavne, Yehud, Kochav Yair, Kfar Saba, Lod, Modi'in, Modi'in Ilit, Mazkeret Batya, Nes Tziona, Netanya, Petach Tikva, Kadima-Tzoran, Calanswe, Kiryat Ono, Rosh Ha'ayin, Rishon Letsiyon, Rehovot, Ramle, Ramat Ef'al, Ramat Gan, Ramat Hasharon, Ra'anana, Tel Aviv and Tel Mond.
More information can be found here.
(credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ichilov Well also offers other testing packages. A PCR test at an MDA station costs NIS 135, a PCR test taken at home costs NIS 250, and a serological test at home costs NIS 350.
Ichilov Well's offer comes amid fears that the school year, which begins on Wednesday, will increase the general rates of infection and also endanger children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine.


