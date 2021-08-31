'Ichilov Well' invites parents to test children for free

"Ichilov Well," Ichilov Hospital's COVID-19 testing arm is inviting all parents from the Tel-Aviv/Gush Dan area to bring their children in on Tuesday for free antigen tests in order to begin the school year on Wednesday in a COVID-free environment.

The tests are free for children aged 3-12 or who are immunosuppressed and are valid for 24 hours. They will be administered at a large number of Ichilov Well vaccination stations spread throughout Tel Aviv and Gush Dan.

The vaccination stations will be set up in the following towns: Even Yehuda, Elad, Ariel, Givat Shmuel, Givatayim, Gadera, Gan Yavne, Holon, Yavne, Yehud, Kochav Yair, Kfar Saba, Lod, Modi'in, Modi'in Ilit, Mazkeret Batya, Nes Tziona, Netanya, Petach Tikva, Kadima-Tzoran, Calanswe, Kiryat Ono, Rosh Ha'ayin, Rishon Letsiyon, Rehovot, Ramle, Ramat Ef'al, Ramat Gan, Ramat Hasharon, Ra'anana, Tel Aviv and Tel Mond.

More information can be found here.

The COVID-19 vaccine given to medical staff at Ichilov Hospital on December 20. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ichilov Well also offers other testing packages. A PCR test at an MDA station costs NIS 135, a PCR test taken at home costs NIS 250, and a serological test at home costs NIS 350.