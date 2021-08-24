New York firm Snappy expands Tel Aviv operations

New York start-up Snappy rented two floors (2,500 sq.m.) in the TOU-Towers office project in the Yitzhak Sadeh complex recently.
Snappy, whose technology allows recipients to choose the gift they love before it’s delivered, is based in the US, but was founded in Tel Aviv and maintains its R&D center there.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
Snappy was founded in 2015, and in 2020 it was ranked in the Top 250 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the New York Metro Area by Inc. magazine.
TOU-Towers, established by the Avraham Rubinstein building firm, includes two 34-story office towers, each with a total of 85,000 sq.m. plus 35,000 sq.m. of parking space.
Zev Stub contributed to this report.