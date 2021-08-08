Coronavirus in Israeli schools: Here’s the plan Bennett is reviewing now

The plan under review consists of six layers of protective actions to help keep COVID-19 out of the school system.

No. 1 - Serological tests.

A series of serological tests will be performed on students to determine who has had the virus, perhaps without knowing it since many children are asymptomatic, and still maintain an effective level of antibodies.

This program kicked off on Sunday in ultra-Orthodod schools in Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, Modi’in illit and Elad. The tests are being taken through the local testing complexes.

If successful, the program will be expanded to 1.6 million additional students.

No. 2 - Rapid antigen testing.

Parents will receive vouchers through their health funds and be asked to take their children for rapid tests 48 hours before the start of the school year. Some 1.9 million students will be asked to take these tests.

No. 3 - Sheba Medical Center’s “Green Classroom” program.

When a sick student is discovered in a school, that student will enter isolation immediately. The other students or faculty members with whom the child has been in contact will undergo testing for seven days.

Each day, the contacts will be screened. If the tests are negative, they will go to school. If someone tests positive, he or she will be asked to be isolated.

The model will begin as a pilot program in the ultra-Orthodox schools and then be expanded into Arab schools and eventually, if effective, the rest of the education system.

No. 4 - Magen for the education system.

Testing will take place in schools once a week.

No. 5 - Vaccination.

Students over the age of 12 and teachers will be encouraged to get the jab.

No. 6 - Lifestyle changes.

All students and teachers will be asked to wear masks, social distance and maintain good hygiene. In addition, learning, when possible, will be conducted in open areas.

The meeting between Bennett and the Education and Health ministries began around 6 p.m. Israel time and is expected to conclude with decisions later in the evening. A formal announcement of the plans should be made on Sunday - three weeks before the start of the school year.