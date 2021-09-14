Israel Cancer Research Fund receives 74 new grants

The Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) announced on Wednesday 74 new cancer research grants that will be funded in 2021/22.

The new grants, valued at $4,616,334, are expected to include awards in career development, US-Israeli international collaboration and for Israeli scientists returning to the Jewish state after studying abroad.

ICRF, founded in 1975 by a group of North American physicians and scientists with chapters in Toronto, Montreal, New York, Chicago, Connecticut, and Jerusalem, sponsors a wide range of cancer research and detection, including blood, brain, breast, colorectal, lung, oral, ovarian, pancreatic, pediatric, and skin cancers . Among their research that stands out is also genetics and genomics, molecular biology, immunology and immunotherapy, and the tumor microenvironment.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Over the years, the ICRF has funded a project in all the leading research centers in Israel, becoming the largest non-governmental contributor of cancer research in the country.

A scientist prepares protein samples for analysis in a lab at the Institute of Cancer Research in Sutton, Britain, July 15, 2013STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS

Commenting on the latest grants, ICRF president David Abramson said, "Despite facing unusual challenges this year, ICRF will proudly support 74 grants to Israel's brilliant scientists who are dedicated to finding new treatments and cures for a broad scope of cancers. We are resolute in our mission to alleviate the suffering cancer causes by tapping into the innovation and resourcefulness of our ICRF-funded scientists.”

“We are currently funding more than 70 different cancer research projects," ICRF national executive director Dr. Mark Israel said at the August 2020 event. "But these are perilous times. The coronavirus continues to loom large in all our lives. It threatens not just our collective sense of well-being but, going forward, ICRF’s ability to fund world-class, life-saving cancer research. We will beat back the scourge that is COVID-19. In the meantime, we cannot allow it – for our sake, our children’s sake, and our grandchildren’s sake – to steal the future of Israeli cancer research.”