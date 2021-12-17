The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Israeli research institute makes great contributions to cancer research

Technologies including artificial intelligence-based diagnostic software may be changing how the disease is detected and treated in the future.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 02:41
Technion–Israel Institute of Technology (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Technion–Israel Institute of Technology
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Graduates and professors of Israeli institute the Technion have made large contributions in the field of cancer research and treatment.
Technion professor Yuval Shaked, together with startup OncoHost, is responsible for the creation of a blood test that will help doctors to provide personalized treatment plans to cancer patients, and plans for clinical trials in the UK in collaboration with the country’s National Healthcare System are in the works.
Initial trials “will focus on patients diagnosed with advanced stages of melanoma or non-small cell lung cancer and will join the company’s existing trials using diagnostic platform PROphet, which uses AI to predict patient response to immunotherapy.” The information provided will assist clinicians in accurately predicting how certain treatment combinations will affect a particular patient as well as how best to approach “treatment resistance.”
OncoHost intends to research other types of cancer and to conduct trials in other locations in the future.
Artificial intelligence-based cancer diagnostic software may also be changing the way the disease is detected and diagnosed, thanks to Ibex Medical Analytics. Dr. Daphna Laifenfeld researched personalized medicine while at the Technion and is now the company’s Chief Scientific Officer.
Dividing cancer cell (credit: INGIMAGE) Dividing cancer cell (credit: INGIMAGE)
The technology will require further clinical review and regulatory approval, though the US Food and Drug Administration’s recognition of the technology through its Breakthrough Devices Program is a promising start.
NanoGhost is another technology "that targets cancer cells with modified adult stem cells loaded with medicine,” that also got its start at the Technion. Professor Marcelle Machluf co-founded and invented the technology, having started the research in 2010. NanoGhost has raised $5 million dollars and clinical trials are hoped to begin in 2023.


Tags cancer the technion israel Cancer drugs Cancer Treatment cancer detection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by