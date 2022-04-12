The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Maladaptive daydreaming may be a better diagnosis for some than ADHD - study

Findings from a new study suggest that there is a subgroup of those diagnosed with ADHD who would benefit more from a diagnosis of Maladaptive Daydreaming.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 13:16
A recent study by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in collaboration with the University of Haifa found that maladaptive daydreaming (MD) could be a more useful diagnosis than Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) for some individuals. The study was first published on March 31 in the Journal of Clinical Psychology.

Previous studies had found high rates of ADHD in those also presenting with MD, which raised the question of whether they might not be two separate diagnoses. This recent study evaluated 83 adults with ADHD diagnoses and found that those who also met the proposed diagnosis criteria for MD were significantly more depressed than the rest. 

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder most commonly diagnosed in children. Beyond that definition, it is difficult to characterize due to the wide variety of possible signs and symptoms. According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, approximately 5-10% of school-age Israeli children. Furthermore, because symptoms of ADHD are behaviors also present in most neurotypical children, ADHD is uniquely difficult to diagnose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assert that a child with ADHD might:

  • daydream a lot
  • forget or lose things a lot
  • squirm or fidget
  • talk too much
  • make careless mistakes or take unnecessary risks
  • have a hard time resisting temptation
  • have trouble taking turns
  • have difficulty getting along with others

The first behavior on the list is what interested the researchers at BGU and the University of Haifa. Specifically, they looked into maladaptive daydreaming, a condition whereby people experience vivid and highly distracting daydreams which may cause them to stop engaging with the world around them for hours.  

Though not yet recognized as a formal psychiatric syndrome, Dr. Nirit Soffer-Dudek of the Consciousness and Psychopathology Laboratory in the Department of Psychology at BGU asserts that "some individuals who become addicted to their fanciful daydreams experience great difficulty in concentrating and focusing their attention on academic and vocational tasks."

Dr. Nirit Soffer-Dudek of the Consciousness and Psychopathology Laboratory in the Department of Psychology at Ben Gurion University of the Negev (credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV) Dr. Nirit Soffer-Dudek of the Consciousness and Psychopathology Laboratory in the Department of Psychology at Ben Gurion University of the Negev (credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)

Dr. Soffer-Dudek is hoping to get MD added to the next edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM VI). It is possible that with a new diagnosis available, more people would be able to access effective treatment for either ADHD or MD.

Soffe-Dudek that some people with ADHD find that the "ADHD diagnosis and the subsequent treatment plan does not necessarily help them. Formally classifying MD as a mental disorder would enable psychological practitioners to better assist many of their patients. Our findings suggest that there is a subgroup of those diagnosed with ADHD who would benefit more from a diagnosis of MD."



Tags ADHD adult ADHD Psychology Ben Gurion University University of Haifa
