The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit

How much money do you need to be happy? - study

found a steady association between larger incomes and greater happiness for most people but a rise and plateau for an unhappy minority.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 14:11
US and Israeli currency (1 dollar bills and 1 shekel coins respectively) are seen in this illustrative photo of money. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
US and Israeli currency (1 dollar bills and 1 shekel coins respectively) are seen in this illustrative photo of money.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

How much money would you need to be happy in your daily life? Is too much bad for you? Researchers from Princeton University, led by Israeli-American psychologist and economist and 2002 Nobel Prize laureate Prof. Daniel Kahneman found one result while a team from the University of Pennsylvania found the opposite. 

However, the two teams worked together to reconcile their contradictory results and found a steady association between larger incomes and greater happiness for most people but a rise and plateau for an unhappy minority.

Foundational work published in 2010 by Daniel Kahneman and British economist Sir Angus Deaton had found that day-to-day happiness rose as annual income increased, but above $75,000 it leveled off and happiness plateaued but then flattened somewhere between $60,000 and $90,000. 

In contrast, work published in 2021 from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania Dr. Matthew Killingsworth found that happiness rose steadily with income well beyond $75,000 – without evidence of a plateau.

Reconciling differences

Pictures of Pakistani currency bills lie with old coins and currency notes at a money changer booth along a road in Karachi October 25, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO) Pictures of Pakistani currency bills lie with old coins and currency notes at a money changer booth along a road in Karachi October 25, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

To reconcile the differences, the two paired up in what’s known as an “adversarial collaboration,” joining forces with Penn Integrates Knowledge University Prof. Barbara Mellers as arbiter. In a new Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences paper entitled “Income and emotional well-being: A conflict resolved,” the trio show that, on average, larger incomes are associated with ever-increasing levels of happiness. Taking a closer look, however, nitthe relationship becomes more complex, revealing that within that overall trend, an unhappy cohort within each income group shows a sharp rise in happiness up to $100,000 annually and then plateaus.

“In the simplest terms, this suggests that for most people, larger incomes are associated with greater happiness,” said Killingsworth. “The exception is people who are financially well-off but unhappy. For instance, if you’re rich and miserable, more money won’t help. For everyone else, more money was associated with higher happiness to somewhat varying degrees.”

Mellers dug into this last notion, noting that emotional well-being and income aren’t connected by a single relationship. “The function differs for people with different levels of emotional well-being,” she said. Specifically, for the least happy group, happiness rises with income until $100,000, then shows no further increase as income grows. For those in the middle range of emotional well-being, happiness increases linearly with income, and for the happiest group the association actually accelerates above $100,000.

The reanalysis of Killingsworth’s experienced sampling data confirmed the flattening pattern only for the least-happy people. Happiness increases steadily with income among happier people, and even accelerates in the happiest group. It suggested that Kahneman and Deaton might have reached the correct conclusion if they had described their results in terms of unhappiness rather than happiness; their measures could not discriminate among degrees of happiness because of a ceiling effect.

“In the simplest terms, this suggests that for most people larger incomes are associated with greater happiness,” Killingsworth, lead paper author. “The exception is people who are financially well-off but unhappy. For instance, if you’re rich and miserable, more money won’t help. For everyone else, more money was associated with higher happiness to somewhat varying degrees.”

Drawing these conclusions would have been challenging had the two research teams not come together, declared Mellers, who suggested there’s no better way than adversarial collaborations to resolve scientific conflict.

“This kind of collaboration requires far greater self-discipline and precision in thought than the standard procedure,” she explained. “Collaborating with an adversary – or even a non-adversary –is not easy, but both parties are likelier to recognize the limits of their claims.” Indeed, that’s what happened, leading to a better understanding of the relationship between money and happiness.

The findings have real-world implications, Killingsworth concluded. “They could inform thinking about tax rates or how to compensate employees, and they matter to individuals as they navigate career choices or weigh a larger income against other priorities in life. “However, for emotional well-being, money isn’t the be-all end-all. Money is just one of the many determinants of happiness. Money is not the secret to happiness, but it can probably help a bit.” 



Tags Money scientific study happiness Psychology
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by