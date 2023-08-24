IQ test: Can you solve the equation?

The latest riddle shared on TikTok has stumped viewers, leaving most unable to find the solution. The task is simple - determine the value of each item in order to calculate their combined worth.

Displayed in the image are a pineapple, an orange, and a watermelon. Based on the provided data, your goal is to find the individual values of each fruit. If three pineapples are worth 12, what is the value of each pineapple? If an orange and a pineapple together amount to 14, what is the value of the orange? Scrutinize the exercise, taking note of the small details - the answer awaits at the end of this article.

Accompanying the question was the caption: "Concentrate, because this is definitely complicated." Predictably, a debate erupted among commenters as they deliberated over the correct answer. Some suggested it was 35, but this is incorrect. Let us examine the problem together.

The answers

In the first exercise, three pineapples equal 12, meaning each pineapple is worth 4.

Moving on to the second exercise, where an orange and a pineapple combined equal 14. If a pineapple is worth 4, then the orange must be worth 10.

In the third exercise, subtracting a watermelon from the orange equals 3. We already know that the orange is equal to 10, therefore the watermelon must be worth 7.

Now we come to the fourth and final exercise: what is the combined worth of a watermelon, orange, and pineapple? Give it a try on your own.

Were you able to find the answer? If not, don't worry. Only 60% of respondents answered correctly.

Watermelon = 7

Orange = 10

Pineapple = 4

If you haven't figured it out yet, the correct answer is 21.