From Gaza to Cyprus: Lone IDF reservists heal at retreat amid war

Lone reservists who made aliyah to Israel on their own after months of reserve duty during the Iron Swords War participated in a healing retreat in Cyprus as part of the Wings program. This initiative, led by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency, and the Merage Foundation Israel, aims to provide essential support for immigrant soldiers who serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) without family in the country. The retreat offered these soldiers and their partners a much-needed opportunity to reflect, recuperate, and build connections after more than 100 days of reserve service.

The Wings program, founded in partnership with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency, and the Merage Foundation, has been a lifeline for these soldiers, providing them with critical emotional and practical support during and after their military service. In a statement on behalf of the event organizers, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry emphasized the importance of giving back to these brave soldiers, describing them as "models of unparalleled courage and commitment." They noted that these soldiers had not only served as lone soldiers during their regular service but also continued to fulfill this role during the Iron Swords war, with the Wings program supporting them every step of the way.

Nicole Hod-Stroh, CEO of the Merage Foundation Israel, highlighted the unique challenges these soldiers face: "These young people, who immigrated alone to defend the country, carry their immigration experience with them throughout their lives." She noted that the Wings program continues to support these soldiers even after their military service, offering life-changing experiences like this retreat, which included activities designed to help participants process their war experiences and reconnect with their partners. The couples engaged in group workshops, mindfulness sessions, and reflective discussions and enjoyed a boat trip to the Blue Lagoon, a shared Shabbat dinner, and much more. Hod-Stroh expressed pride in accompanying these soldiers through critical moments in their lives, saying that the Cyprus retreat offered "a meaningful experience for both the soldiers and their partners."

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer lauded the soldiers' dedication and expressed his "deep gratitude" to the organizations that supported the initiative. He stated, "The lone soldiers who arrived in Israel to serve and defend the country are an extraordinary example of commitment and bravery." Sofer acknowledged the crucial role played by the Jewish Agency, the Merage Foundation, and the Dovik Foundation in ensuring that these soldiers are never alone, even after their military service ends. Lone soldiers' Cyprus retreat. (credit: WINGS)

The program has become more than just a safety net; it serves as a support system from when these soldiers arrive in Israel, throughout their IDF service, and into their post-military lives. Through this retreat, these soldiers and their partners could take a collective breath, reflecting on their challenging experiences while building relationships with others who have faced similar struggles.