Is social media to blame? 25% of adults believe they have undiagnosed ADHD

A study by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine found that 25% of adults believe that they may have undiagnosed ADHD.

However, the survey of 1,000 American adults raised concerns among mental health experts about the potential consequences of self-diagnosis, which could lead to incorrect treatment.

“Anxiety, depression, and ADHD – all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning,” said psychologist Justin Barterian, PhD.

Younger generations

The survey found that younger adults are more inclined to believe they have undiagnosed ADHD than older generations. Additionally, they are more likely to take proactive steps, such as seeking help from a licensed medical professional.

"If you're watching videos on social media and it makes you think that you may meet criteria for the disorder, I would encourage you to seek an evaluation from a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician to get it checked out," Barterian said.

The rise in self-diagnosis may be linked to the use of TikTok. Several lawsuits in the US have claimed that the app is harmful to the mental health of young people, alleging that it is designed to be highly addictive.

As part of the lawsuits, the District of Columbia called TikTok's algorithm "dopamine-stimulating." The app's algorithm determines the content displayed in the "For You" feed based on users' interests.

If one searches for a topic or comments on a specific video, the algorithm will adjust to change a viewer’s recommended page.

The lawsuits allege that TikTok engages in these behaviors despite being aware that they could potentially result in "deep psychological and physiological" harm, such as anxiety, depression, and body image issues.

What is Adult ADHD?

Adults with ADHD often experience significant difficulties related to focus, impulsive behaviors, and hyperactivity, which can lead to ongoing struggles in personal, academic, and professional settings. These symptoms are typically present from childhood and tend to persist throughout life.

Although hyperactivity is more commonly seen in children, many adults with ADHD face issues with memory and attention. These challenges can become more pronounced during periods of stress, conflict, or when life's demands increase.

Although hyperactivity is more commonly seen in children, many adults with ADHD face issues with memory and attention. These challenges can become more pronounced during periods of stress, conflict, or when life's demands increase.