The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Boiled peanuts can desensitize children allergic to peanuts - study

Fifty-six of the 70 (80%) participants in the study became desensitized to peanuts.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 15:22
Illustrative image of peanuts. (photo credit: ALEXA/PIXABAY)
Illustrative image of peanuts.
(photo credit: ALEXA/PIXABAY)

Israeli pediatricians and allergy specialists were pioneers in recommending to parents that they give their infants – when able to eat solid foods to eat Bamba and other peanut snacks – to avoid developing peanut allergies. But what is to be done with those children and teens who already are allergic? Can they be desensitized?

Researchers in Australia suggest that giving boiled peanuts followed by roasted peanuts could help children to overcome peanut allergies. Their open-label, phase 2, single-arm clinical trial (with a sample of individuals with the targeted medical condition given the experimental therapy and then followed over time to observe their response) was just published in Clinical & Experimental Allergy

Carried out by Dr. Luke Grzeskowiak, Dr. Billy Tao and colleagues at Flinders University in Adelaide, South Australia, the study was entitled “Oral immunotherapy using boiled peanuts for treating peanut allergy: An open-label, single-arm trial generated promising results.”

Why does boiling peanuts make a difference?

Because heat can affect the structure and immunoreactivity of peanuts, researchers recently tested whether a therapy using sequential doses of boiled and then roasted peanuts could promote desensitization.  

BAMBA, Israel’s beloved peanut snack (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/NSAUM75)BAMBA, Israel’s beloved peanut snack (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/NSAUM75)

“Peanut allergy affects one to three percent of children in Western countries. Boiling peanuts has been demonstrated to result in a hypoallergenic product that may provide a safer way of inducing desensitization in peanut-allergic patients by first inducing tolerance to boiled peanut,” they wrote. “We aimed to assess the efficacy and safety of oral immunotherapy (OIT) using sequential doses of boiled peanuts followed by roasted peanuts for treating peanut allergy in children.”

For the trial, 70 children aged six to 18 years old with peanut allergies received 12-hour boiled peanuts for 12 weeks, two-hour boiled peanuts for 20 weeks and roasted peanuts for 20 weeks, to a target maintenance dose of 12 roasted peanuts daily.

Fifty-six of the 70 (80%) participants became desensitized to peanuts. Treatment-related adverse events were reported in 43 (61%) participants, three of whom withdrew from the trial.

“Oral immunotherapy using boiled followed by roasted peanuts represents a pragmatic approach that appears effective in inducing desensitization and is associated with a favorable safety profile,” they concluded. 



Tags food children peanut allergy Allergies
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by