The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting

Five mistakes that all parents make about boundaries

Parents often make mistakes when setting boundaries; it's natural. Here are the most common ones, and how to avoid making them.

By DORIT HERMON/WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 28, 2022 21:04
A child and his brother are with their parent, one playing a video game on a phone and the other having a temper tantrum (Illustrative) (photo credit: Direct Media/Stocksnap)
A child and his brother are with their parent, one playing a video game on a phone and the other having a temper tantrum (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Direct Media/Stocksnap)

The question of how to set boundaries for children is repeated in every parenting tutorial, and rightly so as we all want to be able to say "no" without it disrupting an entire day. So why is it so hard? A parental facilitator explains.

If there’s one topic that parents always bring up in any parenting workshop or clinical training, it’s the issue of boundaries. Many parents ask how to set boundaries successfully without crying, anger or tantrums so that kids accept them with love. So let's start from the end - it isn’t really possible.

Here are 5 myths about boundaries that most parents need to let go of.

1. Who’s responsible for maintaining boundaries?

Many parents think that the responsibility for drawing the line lies with the child, but this is a mistake. The responsibility to maintain the boundary or respond when the child crosses it is solely on the parents. Children, as well as adults, allow themselves to cross the line sometimes, especially when it’s not established properly, and the responsibility over the line is always on whoever draws it. For example, our house door is also a border, but although everyone knows not to enter a neighbor’s house without permission, we all make sure to close the door of the house and lock it. None of us trust others not to come into our home. If you set a limit, take responsibility for it.

2. Agreements need to be met

The second myth is that children abide by agreements. No, children don’t abide by agreements, certainly not when they have to do tasks they don’t like such as homework, showers or going to bed. When they are busy with their games or screens, they really don’t feel like stopping, just like us adults who sometimes have a hard time leaving the screens even though we have tasks. The only difference is that no one will be angry with us.

3. Choose our wars

Many parents say it’s important to choose the wars or battles with our kids. I used to say this until I realized that words have power. Wars and battles are waged against an "enemy" and our kids aren’t the enemy. These words introduce a sense of war, and inadvertently cause us to speak forceful language to our kids. It’s better to say that we choose to insist on what’s important to us.

4. Children need to accept our "no"

Parents expect children to accept their "no" with love. In my recent lectures, I did an experiment and asked parents how important it is to set boundaries for children and 90% of parents said that boundaries are really important. When I asked how much you like being set boundaries, how much you like to find out you've received a parking fine or hadn't heard from your boss about your vacation request, 90% said they don’t like being told no. Kids who hear “no” all day just like us don’t like it, so they get angry and cry.

5. Is a parent who sets boundaries a difficult parent?

Sometimes it seems to us that if we say no to our kids, it conveys that we don’t like them, especially when we’re away all day or very busy. Without noticing we say yes, until we get tired, and then our ability to hold back is finished, like a glass of water overflowing; the liquid flows. Then we lose it in front of the kids.

So, how do you set boundaries?

Building a good infrastructure for relationships is the basis for any process of setting boundaries. The better the relationship, the easier it is to influence the child and set limits. In a good relationship, there’s no need to constantly set boundaries, and it’s easier for a child to cooperate and listen to you. One of the best ways to build a relationship is quality time with each child twice a week: 15-20 minutes where you pay 100% attention without screens and without educational conversations, but only enjoying a child’s company.

Choose what to insist on and what to give up. In parenting, you can’t insist on everything, so decide what’s crucial to you and on what you insist, and where you’re willing to negotiate or just let go and that's it. One issue worth considering is whether it's right to insist every evening that kids shower. From experience, kids don’t get sick without a shower and don’t really stink, even after a day or two. Once we stop arguing about it, kids go to shower without resistance.

Understand that the border will only be kept if we maintain it, and that parental presence is important to do so. It’s impossible to maintain boundaries on a remote control or make sure that the screens are closed with shouts from the other side of the house. Do you want kids to shut down the computer? Go to them a few minutes earlier, remind them of the rule, let them finish the game, and if they don’t stop on their own, close the computer.

Understand that kids are allowed to be frustrated, angry and dissatisfied, so let them express these feelings without being angry that they’re dissatisfied. If there’s a tantrum, you can empathize with the child's difficulty, tell him that you know they’re angry or frustrated and that's it. One can offer a hug if it’s soothing and if not just leave them alone. If you find it difficult to contain the crying and shouting, go to another room and come back after a few minutes. Sometimes when we release the stress from kids and leave the scene, they calm down. 

Finally, understand that in order to set limits, parents have to pay a price of time and energy that won’t allow them to do everything they want to and may disrupt their work or a pastime. When we understand that there’s a price and we pay it, we have fences which allow us to convey the message in a more secure way.

Dorit Hermon is a facilitator for parents challenged by the education system, accompanies education teams and author of the book For Authority - The Way to Happy, Safe and Calm Parenting.



Tags children childcare Parenting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
3

A hero remembered

Jonathan Schonfeld 521
4

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
5

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by