The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

What do we do about all the sweets around during the holidays?

Presents of food from classmates, cookies from the neighbors and a suitcase of junk from the parent’s company. Every Purim our houses are flooded with sweets, and our children grab everything.

By CHANI SAKAL FREILOCH/WALLA!
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 21:48
Plum Festival Umegaoka. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Plum Festival Umegaoka.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Every Purim raises questions concerning the eternal triangle: parents, children and food. This triangle is always tested around events and holidays — especially on Purim. The question arises every year as to how to deal with the dilemma around parcel deliveries and the huge amount of sweets and snacks that flood the house, without getting into arguments, and while maintaining a happy and pleasant holiday atmosphere at home.

The issue of nutrition is particularly complex, since, for many, food is a "reason to party" and a means of expressing love, joy, comfort and stress relief. On the other hand, the media and modern beauty standards encourage the desire for thinness and a shapely appearance, even in children. 

In a stable family, parents have a lot of influence on children's relationship with eating. Children who are raised in a home where the discourse on food goes through a health prism and receive positive reinforcement from parents will be at lower risk of developing eating disorders and will develop healthier eating patterns.

In contrast, children who are criticized and judged about their eating while receiving references to their body shape will rebel. This will come out through either overeating or reduced eating, leaving the children at risk of developing disturbed eating patterns and an unstable weight problem.

Candy (credit: INGIMAGE) Candy (credit: INGIMAGE)

What do you say to children who don’t stop eating sweets?

Even parents who understand the importance of a balanced discourse on eating and body image may find it difficult to see their kids eating large amounts of junk on Purim. So, how do we reduce the preference for sweets and the loss of control typical of Purim?

Choose your words carefully

Choose terms from the world of health and not from the world of diet, while maintaining a happy and relaxed atmosphere.

Terms like "hunger," "satiety," "healthy," "makes you feel good," "burdensome," etc. are preferable to "allowed/forbidden," "fattening / lean, "low calorie," "dietary," and so on. 

Don't make side remarks 

Avoid making low-key comments about the form of eating, such as: "How much candy did you eat?" "Why are you eating it now?" and “Enough!”

Such comments frustrate kids and actually make them eat more. It is better to say sentences like "I understand you had a hard time refraining from eating more," or "It's not easy when there is delicious food around" etc.

Don't make it a race

Avoid awarding prizes for healthy eating or weight loss.

Using phrases like "if you don’t eat snacks you’ll receive a gift," will turn the journey of healthy eating into a plan with a starting and ending point, rather than maintaining a healthy lifestyle. If a child fails to reach an expected goal this will cause frustration which might lead to weight gain or the development of disordered eating.

Teach your child to make the right, routine choices

In the parent-child-food triangle, care must be taken to maintain healthy eating patterns at home. It is important to bring home a variety of foods from all food groups, to ensure that vegetables are included in main meals, and to maintain regular meals, including at least one family meal a day. Remember that as parents, we’re the best example and role models for our kids.

Transfer more responsibility to kids and teach them to make the right choices. "The decision to eat the cake is yours", "Choose what you like from the delivery of the dishes".  Don’t criticize choices; choice invites trust. To neutralize the feeling of frustration from any overheating, it’s important to always emphasize the half-full glass, and see healthy eating and exercise as part of a healthy and regular lifestyle, rather than a temporary plan. And even if it happened and the kids ate too much junk, tomorrow we’ll return to routine.

Hani Sakal Freiloch is the chief dietitian of the Leumit health fund.



Tags food children Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
2

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.
5

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by