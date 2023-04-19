The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting

How do I talk to my child about the Holocaust?

Racheli Baratz-Rix, the head of the WZO Department of Combating Antisemitism, provides tips on how to discuss the Holocaust with children.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 12:14
A Holocaust survivor and her great-granddaughter touch in a picture presented by Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on April 27, 2022. (photo credit: Karen Gillerman)
A Holocaust survivor and her great-granddaughter touch in a picture presented by Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on April 27, 2022.
(photo credit: Karen Gillerman)

As Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day, parents are faced with the question of how to talk to their children about the Nazi genocide. Racheli Baratz-Rix, the head of the World Zionist Organization's (WZO) Department of Combating Antisemitism and Enhancing Resilience, has some tips on how to discuss the difficult subject.

Baratz-Rix recommends starting off such a discussion by pointing out that Jews lived good and full lives in Europe before World War II.

Considering that children are constantly exposed to stories about heroism and the battle of good against evil, such as the story of the Maccabees or the Exodus, Baratz-Rix recommends presenting the Holocaust in a similar method.

It is also important to stress that the Holocaust happened in places far away from Israel and that nowadays we are safe in our homeland.

The symbols of Holocaust Remembrance Day can be explained to children in ways that they understand, such as the siren which gives time to "think in your heart" about people who are important to us, and the memorial candles that remind us of sad things that happened to the Jews in Europe and North Africa during the Holocaust.

People pay tribute during a wreath-laying ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, in Jerusalem, April 18, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) People pay tribute during a wreath-laying ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, in Jerusalem, April 18, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Focus on positive emotions and lessons

Another lesson that is accessible to young children is that even if we are in a time of crisis or a difficult period, we need to look for the good in things and overcome our fears as best we can.

Baratz-Rix also recommends explaining to young children how to get rid of bad thoughts and focus on positive things like singing, reading books, playing instruments, praying or drawing. It's important to stress that fear is a legitimate emotion, but we have to learn how to handle it so that it doesn't turn into anxiety.

Share memories about a person who is close to you, such as a grandparent who survived the Holocaust, and focus on what you used to do together while also talking about the survivor's story.

Be attentive to what your children are being told and the content they're seeing in school and kindergarten, and stick with that content. Don't speak about concepts like the number six million that young children won't understand.

Use the discussion to teach important values, such as humanity, good people who care for each other, mutual aid and emotional resilience.

End every discussion like this with a focus on something good, such as the heroism of survivors who founded the State of Israel. You can add stories about many good people who live around the world and helped the Jews, the Righteous Among the Nations.

Finally, at the end of the conversation, make sure that you are leaving your children with a feeling of hope.



Tags Holocaust education children World Zionist Organization Parenting Holocaust education
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by