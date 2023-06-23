Baby Shark bath toy recalled due to risk of impaling children

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) on Friday recalled two variations of a Baby Shark-themed toy due to the risk of "impalement, lacerations and punctures" of playing children.

7.5 million replicas of Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size) were recalled by the USCPSC.

The toy is also sold in Israel, although the toy has not yet been recalled in the country.

About 7.5 million “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple impalements, lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. Toymaker Zuru said it’s recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic ba… https://t.co/USZ1MyYnWb — The Gazette (@csgazette) June 23, 2023

Why is the toy being recalled?

The USCPSC is recalling the toy because there is a risk that When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures.”

Zuru, the maker of the toy, is “aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention,” according to the USCPSC.