Baby Shark bath toy recalled due to risk of impaling children

Zuru, the maker of the toy, is “aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 22:34
Alondra Stefan, 3, waits for her feet to dry after taking a bath in the family's hut in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid June 1, 2013. Several hundred Romanian gypsies live in precarious conditions, without running water or sewage services, in "El Gallinero", (photo credit: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS)
Alondra Stefan, 3, waits for her feet to dry after taking a bath in the family's hut in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid June 1, 2013. Several hundred Romanian gypsies live in precarious conditions, without running water or sewage services, in "El Gallinero",
(photo credit: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS)

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) on Friday recalled two variations of a Baby Shark-themed toy due to the risk of "impalement, lacerations and punctures" of playing children.

7.5 million replicas of Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size) were recalled by the USCPSC.

The toy is also sold in Israel, although the toy has not yet been recalled in the country.

Why is the toy being recalled?

The USCPSC is recalling the toy because there is a risk that When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures.”

Zuru, the maker of the toy, is “aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention,” according to the USCPSC.



Tags children safety Baby recall
