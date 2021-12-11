The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting

Ideas for DIY baby toys and games

Sometimes you don’t need to rush to a store. You can make games at home that will keep your baby busy, develop senses and abilities and give you pleasure.

By DANIEL SARANSKY
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2021 09:26
Finger paint (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Finger paint
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
So many games and toys are sold in various stores, classified according to age-based skill sets and interests. But sometimes the best, least expensive solution is right under your nose, and in this case in your own home. 
You don’t have to be really creative to make toys and games for your baby, but simply invest a little time to create experiences and enjoy the creative process for yourself.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
So what things can you DIY for your baby? 
Shlomit Schuster, an infant development specialist, family counselor, developmental stages guide and infant massage practitioner, has some ideas:

DIY activity surface, from when babies start lying on your stomach.

Buy a plastic bag that seals with a strong vacuum at a craft or housewares store, put some water in it and add a little blue paint. Then, cut out stencils of fish of different colors, cuttings of circles and balls (not small enough to swallow) and put these inside. Seal the bag and place it on the floor. Put baby next to it, allow the baby to press on it. He/she will enjoy the colors and how the bag moves slightly when the surface is pressed down.

Ball and water mold: great for when baby has tummy time.

It’s easy and enjoyable for babies to stay on their backs, but tummy time is crucial for developing neck muscles. Babies also learn to track movement with their eyes when they’re on their stomachs. To keep babies from flipping to their backs, they need a variety of interesting activities to stimulate them. This activity is suitable for hot days. Take a mold, fill it with water, put balls (again, not too small) with different textures in it.  Put the baby near it to enjoy the feelings and touch. When the baby can lift the head and stabilize, he/she will reach for the balls.
A homemade toy encourages crawling, and from six months, it’s never too early to help a baby start developing this skill.
(Credit: Ingimage)(Credit: Ingimage)

Rinse a clear plastic bottle, remove the outer sticker and fill half of its contents with water. Now take a bag of glitter that can be found in any craft store. Put the glitter inside the bottle with the water and close it tightly. For extra safety, use hot glue to seal the cork. Shake the bottle and lay it on a surface, with the child lying on his stomach and the toy at eye level. The colored bottle will encourage tummy time, as the baby will be fascinated by the colors and the sparkles flying around. When the bottle is touched it will move away, but not very much. This will encourage the baby to try to get closer and get to the bottle without creating frustration.


Hand paints for when a child can sit.

Take these ingredients:
> Half  a cup of white flour
> Three glasses of water
> Three tablespoons corn flour dissolved in a quarter cup of water
> A teaspoon of food coloring
Use food coloring, not paint, since babies learn through taste and put everything into their mouths.
Instructions:
Mix flour and water in a pot over a low flame, stirring constantly until the water is almost boiling. Add corn flour dissolved in water and continue to stir until the dough is uniform. After it cools, divide into several bowls and add a teaspoon of a different food coloring into each one. Now, sit the baby on your lap next to the table. In order to keep it clean, spread a disposable tablecloth, place the plate with the dough in front of the baby and give the baby a small amount so that it can be felt with both hands. In the summer, undress the baby and let him or her move around while playing with the material, which is great for developing all the senses: sight, hearing, smell, taste but especially tactile touch. 
In addition, playdough also contributes to these areas:
> Fine motor skills - strengthening arm muscles as fingers knead, dribble and roll.
> Gross motor skills - strengthening large body muscles.
> Sensory regulation - contact and familiarity with different textures and materials.
> Emotional development - a time of fun, enjoyment and relaxation.


Wire pull box for around seven to eight months.

The motor development skills of babies at this stage will let them pull things and have lots of fun. Take a small box, make holes in it and thread strings of different colors and textures through them. Tie the threads on the inside of the box and give the baby the option to pull them from the outside. Encourage your baby to pull once with his right hand and once with his left hand. This activity really delights babies and will be a favorite. 
*Remember to supervise babies during all of these activities.


Tags Toy Baby Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's real Iran deal fear: US disengagement from Middle East - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by