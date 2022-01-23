The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

80% of women suffer from this during pregnancy. What can be done?

Eighty percent of women suffer from this problem in pregnancy. What treatments are available?

By DR. TAL BIRON-SHENTAL/WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 17:16
A pregnant woman sits on a bed holding her belly. (photo credit: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS)
A pregnant woman sits on a bed holding her belly.
(photo credit: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS)

Almost all pregnant women will suffer from nausea at one point or another during the first trimester. These are the dietary changes and  medications which will provide relief.

Nausea is one of the first signs of pregnancy. In fact, almost all pregnant women suffer from nausea with varying degrees of severity. For most, nausea will be mild and won’t affect their daily routine. Many women are able to get through this period of nausea without needing medical intervention. However, there are cases where the nausea is severe and the women suffering from it can’t continue to lead their lives as usual. Some women can’t function and in extreme cases need medical treatment and hospitalization.

Why do pregnant women suffer from nausea?

Nausea will most often appear with the onset of pregnancy and subside towards the end of the first trimester (around weeks 13-14). The world of science and medicine can’t find the exact reasons for the onset of nausea but studies link the sharp rise of hormones secreted from the development of the placenta to the bloodstream as a cause. These hormones, in a way, wake up the brain’s signals for nausea. As proof, look at twin pregnancies where many women feel even more nauseous than those carrying one fetus.

What can be done to relieve nausea?

Regular check-ups allow for early detection of health problems during pregnancy. Follow-ups in pregnancy are important for both the pregnant woman and the fetus so it starts early, at seven weeks gestation. Part of the follow-up includes nutritional assessment, examination of the degree of vomiting, review of background diseases and other factors. Assuming the pregnancy is normal, every woman should be attentive to her body.

There are many tips on how to alleviate nausea, like eating small meals during the day, eating carbs in the morning, and avoiding or reducing eating fried and high-fat foods and spices. In addition, there are women who claim that a piece of lemon or a slice of ginger can relieve nausea. It’s highly recommended for any pregnant woman to experiment and find the things that help her handle nausea.

When should you see a doctor?

The severity of nausea in pregnancy varies from woman to woman, and endurance and the ability to maintain a routine under nausea are also individual. Pay attention to your body and see if you can keep up your routine. However, if you vomit more than four times a day and can’t drink enough, which may cause dehydration, go to your doctor. You might be treated with an IV infusion of fluids with salts to treat dehydration and balance deficiencies created by vomiting. In unusually severe cases, you’ll receive IV nourishment if you can’t eat and keep food down.

What treatments are available?

If you’re really uncomfortable, try changing some eating habits and see if this alleviates the nausea. Also, there are medications for nausea which are used for a range of illnesses such as Pramin and Zofran, and specific medications for pregnancy like Diclectin which has been known for years to be safe for use in pregnancy with almost no side effects.

Recently, Diclectin has been reformulated and is now known as Bonjesta. It uses the same pharmacological ingredients as Diclectin so despite being new, it’s safe for use during pregnancy. The only change is how the active ingredient is released. It’s now structured so that the substance released while taking the pill will provide immediate relief for dealing with the nausea, and will slowly continue to disperse so that its effect will be for a longer period of time. In fact, Bonjesta allows for relief of nausea throughout most of the day and night.

The author is the chairwoman and director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Division at Meir Medical Center, Kfar Saba and is on the board of the Israeli Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.



Tags children pregnant illness Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must clarify its confusing COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

To justify Netanyahu plea deal, public interest must be preserved - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
United Torah Judaism member Rabbi Yitzhak Pindrus at the campaign opening event of "United Torah Judaism party" in Bnei Brak on February 24, 2019.

Jewish great vision descends into petty politics - opinion

 By YITZHAK PINDRUS
Most Read
1

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
2

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by