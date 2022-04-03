The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Knowledge is power: How to reduce anxiety levels before giving birth

An Israeli team of researchers found a method that reduced a mother's anxiety and helped her cope during and after a C-section.

By WALLA!
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 10:16
Pregnant blonde in Borås. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pregnant blonde in Borås.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Birth, and especially a cesarean, is an amazing event, yet it is accompanied by uncertainty, apprehension and even anxiety, anxiety that stems in part from a genuine fear of the operation or anesthesia, and in part from not knowing what happens during and after surgery.

Birthing mothers experience anxiety before C-section

These feelings have a price: High anxiety before the cesarean section was found to be associated with more use of postoperative painkillers, difficulty breastfeeding and longer recovery for the mom.

Previous studies examining the use of non-pharmacological measures to reduce anxiety, such as music or reflexology, have shown uneven and inconclusive results.

In light of the great importance of reducing anxiety and improving the patient experience, researchers from Israeli hospitals — Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, the Baruch Padeh Medical Center Poriya Poriya, near Tiberias, and the Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital — decided to examine what would happen to mothers if they watched an informative video about the subject.

Did it reduce anxiety?

The 4.5-minute video detailed the entire C-section experience, from arriving at the hospital, to the surgery and then discharge.

The study, which was presented at the International Mother and Fetus Conference and accepted for publication in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, tested two groups: Mothers who watched the video and mothers who didn’t — as the control group.

For the study, 154 mothers were recruited who were giving birth for the first time via an elective, planned, and not-emergency C-section across the four medical centers. Participants in both groups filled out anxiety questionnaires called STAI, which have 20 sections in Hebrew and measure the anxiety threshold while filling out the questionnaire. The questionnaires were completed 3 times by study participants, on the morning of surgery and the day after. Psychologist Dr. Keren Jeremiah led the study.

The study

Maternity mothers had similar characteristics in both groups and identical anxiety scores. The anxiety score was lower in the video group (anxiety score 41) compared to the control group (anxiety score 49). This effect of lower anxiety scores in the video group was maintained even the day after surgery.

"This study is important and great in its simplicity, as a C-section is the most common surgery in the world and is accompanied by anxiety and uncertainty," said Dr. Eran Weiner, director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wolfson.

He added that the team is very proud of the multicenter research led by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wolfson and expressed his thanks to the doctors in the four centers, especially Dr. Hadas Miremberg, the chief investigator in the study.

Watching an informative and professional video through which the woman is exposed to the stages she will go through before, during and after the surgery in a professional and informative way calms, adds confidence and lowers anxiety. 

Weiner said that hospitals are already implementing the results of the study and producing informative videos such as this one for pre-birth use, birth induction and more.

"This study strengthens our belief as a team that using simple and available technological means helps us provide better medicine that sees the patient as a whole. Watching the video not only lowers anxiety but also gives a more uniform and detailed explanation before giving informed consent," said Miremberg.



Tags children israel birth rate pregnant Mother Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by