Until now, the Health Ministry has instructed doctors to test only pregnant women at high risk of HIV/AIDS for the virus. These include prostitutes or women whose partners have HIV.

A woman carrying HIV may transmit the virus to the fetus during pregnancy. Therefore, early detection of morbidity and treatment of the mother will reduce the risk of infection of the fetus.

Updated recommendations from Health Ministry

Now, in accordance with international recommendations and following an updated circular from the ministry’s head of public health services, the Health Ministry is updating the early diagnosis procedure and recommending that all pregnant women be tested for the AIDS virus.

The ministry recommends that every pregnant woman perform this test as early as possible during pregnancy, making it possible to quickly discover HIV carriers and thus start treatment.

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

In addition, according to the update, pregnant women without medical insurance will be able to be tested and funding for HIV testing will fall upon the ministry.