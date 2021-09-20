Recovered from COVID and traveling to Israel? No PCR test required

Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 within the last three months will no longer be required to take a PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel, the inter-ministerial exceptions committee ruled late Sunday night.

Until now, recoverers had to submit an application form to the exceptions committee in advance in order to be exempt from taking a PCR test. Now, this request will not be necessary.

To qualify, travelers must have tested positive between 11 days and three months prior. They must present their positive test result in addition to filling out the incoming passenger statement, which is required for anyone entering the country.

Positive test results from an antigen or other test do not qualify; however, a recovery certificate from Israel that is not based on a PCR test and was issued within the last three months would suffice.

The committee said that the decision was already conveyed to the airlines and goes into effect immediately.

This does not change the rules for entering the country, of course.

To date, Israel is not open to individual tourists but only to first-degree relatives of people living in Israel and select groups of others - all with special approval. Small, pre-approved tourist groups are also allowed to visit.

All Israelis are free to enter the country.