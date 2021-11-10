The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Sheba Medical Center dieticians surprise geriatric patients with ice cream supplements

In an effort to improve geriatric patients' mood and nutrition, dieticians turned liquid dietary supplements into ice cream.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 17:33

Updated: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 18:00
Sheba Medical Center staff get ready to serve vitamin ice cream. (photo credit: NAAMA FRANK AZRIEL)
Sheba Medical Center staff get ready to serve vitamin ice cream.
(photo credit: NAAMA FRANK AZRIEL)
During the pandemic, geriatric patients at Sheba Medical Center were depressed and undernourished, unable to have visitors due to restrictions. In an effort to cheer them up and improve their nutrition, dieticians turned the patients' liquid food supplements into ice cream.
The supplement formulas come in four flavors: chocolate, cocoa, vanilla and banana.
In order to make the nutritional treats, staff members pour the supplements into an ice cream machine that was donated to the hospital and wait 45 minutes. Both staff and patients attest that, although there is a noticeable aftertaste, the final product is good.
Sheba Medical Center dietitians Meital Benjamin (left) & Ayelet Gur-Arie (credit: NAAMA FRANK AZRIEL)Sheba Medical Center dietitians Meital Benjamin (left) & Ayelet Gur-Arie (credit: NAAMA FRANK AZRIEL)
The ice cream has been a hit with patients, who often come back for seconds, according to Benjamin, a dietician at Sheba who makes the desserts with his colleague Ayelet Gur-Arie.
“The response to the new ice cream has been amazing," he said. "It’s much better than having to tell patients to ‘drink this’.
Sheba Medical Center staff turn liquid dietary supplements into ice cream. Credit: Naama Frank Azriel
Rachel Sasson, a patient at the medical center, expressed her surprise and joy at the innovative frozen desserts.
“The last thing I expected to receive while being at the hospital was ice cream. It’s like a treat. It tastes wonderful and warms my heart.”
Sheba Medical Center patient Rachel Sasson (credit: NAAMA FRANK AZRIEL)Sheba Medical Center patient Rachel Sasson (credit: NAAMA FRANK AZRIEL)


Tags sheba medical center elderly Ice cream Nutrition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by