The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Will peanut butter help you with insomnia? Do alcohol wipes stop nausea?

Dr. Anthony Yuan shared health tricks he said "really work.”

By Walla!  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 14:42
Peanut butter (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Peanut butter
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Suffering from nausea, stress or frequent insomnia? 
Dr. Anthony Yuan, 48, from Detroit, Michigan has folk remedies that he says "really work." 
In a TikTok video, he touched on each of these issues and suggested ways to manage them. Some of his methods were criticized by people who question their effectiveness, while others have tried some and admit that his tips work.
Yuan shared the tips in a video called "Body hacks that really work" that went viral with 3.3 million views on TikTok. 
He also shared the video with his 795,000 Instagram followers. 
The certified plastic surgeon-called "America's holistic plastic surgeon,” showed his first trick: a method to stop nausea. 
In the video he said to spread out an alcoholic wipe and then hold it up near your face. Doctors and nurses use it all the time to manage nausea. 
He’s right: A 2015 study published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine found that inhalation of isopropyl alcohol vapors reduced nausea by more than 50% compared to other drugs, including anti-nausea drugs given to chemotherapy patients. The researchers couldn’t find a clear explanation for this, but said that it may disrupt the sense of smell, or distract one from feeling nauseous, which means that the same effect may be achieved with other strong odors.
His next tip, which might help insomniacs, is to eat a teaspoon of peanut butter before bed. 
Yuan said, "Peanut butter contains tryptophan to help you fall asleep." 
Indeed, studies have found that the amino acid tryptophan is one of the substances involved in serotonin production in the brain that makes it easier to fall asleep.
He also shared a quick fix to get rid of numbness in your hand when it gets numb and tingly.  
He said to rock your head from side to side a few times. This will soothe your neck and make the prickly feeling go away.
The doctor ended the pointers with a quick tip for dealing with stress: 
"Try closing your eyes, inhale for a count of four and then exhale for a count of eight. Do this a few times and you’ll feel so much better," he said.
.At the end of the video, the doctor asked his followers for their opinions and they had lots to say. 
For the alcohol trick, one wrote: "It helps, I tried it. I also found that drinking chamomile helps me relax before bed and fall asleep faster." 
Another was skeptical: "An alcoholic wipe will remind me of all the times I've vomited vodka in my life. Maybe in my case it will help less." 
Many admitted that they would try the peanut butter trick the next time they had trouble falling asleep. However, others indicated that they were allergic and wanted to ask about substitutes.


Tags health Peanut butter sleep
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On Sukkot, safety is not a luxury - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by