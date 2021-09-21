Will peanut butter help you with insomnia? Do alcohol wipes stop nausea?

Suffering from nausea, stress or frequent insomnia?

Dr. Anthony Yuan, 48, from Detroit, Michigan has folk remedies that he says "really work."

In a TikTok video, he touched on each of these issues and suggested ways to manage them. Some of his methods were criticized by people who question their effectiveness, while others have tried some and admit that his tips work.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Yuan shared the tips in a video called "Body hacks that really work" that went viral with 3.3 million views on TikTok.

He also shared the video with his 795,000 Instagram followers.

The certified plastic surgeon-called "America's holistic plastic surgeon,” showed his first trick: a method to stop nausea.

In the video he said to spread out an alcoholic wipe and then hold it up near your face. Doctors and nurses use it all the time to manage nausea.

He’s right: A 2015 study published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine found that inhalation of isopropyl alcohol vapors reduced nausea by more than 50% compared to other drugs, including anti-nausea drugs given to chemotherapy patients. The researchers couldn’t find a clear explanation for this, but said that it may disrupt the sense of smell, or distract one from feeling nauseous, which means that the same effect may be achieved with other strong odors.

His next tip, which might help insomniacs, is to eat a teaspoon of peanut butter before bed.

Indeed, studies have found that the amino acid tryptophan is one of the substances involved in serotonin production in the brain that makes it easier to fall asleep.

He also shared a quick fix to get rid of numbness in your hand when it gets numb and tingly.

He said to rock your head from side to side a few times. This will soothe your neck and make the prickly feeling go away.

The doctor ended the pointers with a quick tip for dealing with stress:

"Try closing your eyes, inhale for a count of four and then exhale for a count of eight. Do this a few times and you’ll feel so much better," he said.

.At the end of the video, the doctor asked his followers for their opinions and they had lots to say.

For the alcohol trick, one wrote: "It helps, I tried it. I also found that drinking chamomile helps me relax before bed and fall asleep faster."

Another was skeptical: "An alcoholic wipe will remind me of all the times I've vomited vodka in my life. Maybe in my case it will help less."

Many admitted that they would try the peanut butter trick the next time they had trouble falling asleep. However, others indicated that they were allergic and wanted to ask about substitutes.