60% of all coronavirus cases reported in past month - WHO

“More than 10.3 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to WHO, and more than 506,000 deaths,” said the organization's director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 2, 2020 10:13
A person wearing a face mask and gloves adjusts glasses while taking photos of the Hollywood sign after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A second wave of coronavirus is hitting much of the world, according to the World Health Organization, and this one is moving faster than the first. 
According to WHO, some 60% of all cases so far have been reported just in the past month.
“More than 10.3 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to WHO, and more than 506,000 deaths,” said the organization's director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a briefing Wednesday afternoon. “For the past week, the number of new cases has exceeded 160,000 on every single day.”
Dr. Tedros said that flare-ups are to be expected as countries start to lift restrictions, “but countries that have the systems in place to apply a comprehensive approach should be able to contain these flare-ups locally and avoid reintroducing widespread restrictions.”
The WHO’s formula is to tackle coronavirus on multiple fronts: isolate, test and care for every case, trace and quarantine every contact, equip, and train health workers and educate and empower communities to protect themselves and others.
“We are concerned that some countries have not used all the tools at their disposal and have taken a fragmented approach,” Dr. Tedros warned. “These countries face a long, hard road ahead.”
He did not specify which countries he was referring to. 
Israel had its highest number of new cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday: 868. The United States reported 50,000 new cases on Wednesday.
“But one of the lessons of the pandemic is that no matter what situation a country is in, it can be turned around,” Dr. Tedros continued. “It’s never too late.”


