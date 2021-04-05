The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
A 92-year-old holocaust survivor served as oldest organ donor in Israel

Two of his kidneys were placed in two different 74-year-olds and his liver was placed in a 75-year-old woman.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 5, 2021 02:32
A 92-year-old holocaust survivor by the name of Michael Volgon, served as the oldest organ donor in Israel on Sunday, saving the lives of three people, according to a statement by the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.
Two of his kidneys were placed in two different 74-year-olds, while his liver was placed in a 75-year-old woman.
"With the rise of awareness of healthy nutrition and exercise, people's biological age is younger than their chronological age, which allowed us to raise the age of organ donors, depending on the organ." Said Dr. Tamar Ashkenazi, head of the national center of transplants.
"Having a liver transplant from an older individual is indeed a challenge, which required an experienced team of surgeons, even more than usual transplants." Said Dr. Abed Khlaila, who performed the transplant alongside Dr. Ashraf Imam and Dr. Oded Arazi.   
Volgon was born in April 1929, and was the only surviving member of his immediate family from the holocaust - losing two brothers and a sister, as well as most of the rest of his family. Only surviving because his father managed to smuggle him into the woods by making a hole in barb wire fence, where he was rescued by a Ukrainian family, according to his granddaughter.
He lived in the Ukraine following the war where he worked as a veterinarian and = he met his wife with who he moved to Israel with. His wife died 27 years ago.
In the last 10 years of his life, he lived in Acre.


