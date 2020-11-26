The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Exercise is medicine, even in the middle of a pandemic

Exercise provides numerous emotional benefits such as lowering depression and anxiety.

By DR. MIKE GROPPER  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 14:07
Joggers hit the pavement in Jerusalem's Sacher Park (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Joggers hit the pavement in Jerusalem's Sacher Park
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Maimonides (Rambam), the great 12th century Torah scholar and physician, sums up the Jewish attitude toward exercise: “As long as a person exercises and exerts himself…sickness does not befall him and his strength increases…. But one who is idle and does not exercise…even if he eats healthy foods and maintains healthy habits, all his days will be of ailment and his strength will diminish.”
The Rambam defined exercise as “vigorous or gentle movement, or a combination of the two, which increases one’s breathing rate.” Interestingly, this is exactly the type of cardiovascular exercise advised by modern medicine – like walking, jogging, dancing, biking, or swimming for 30 minutes at least three times a week.
However, social distancing, self-quarantining, and the closure of many gyms have made it harder to exercise. In desperation, many people have turned to walking or jogging outdoors – not permitted in Israel during the first lockdown — while others have found benefit in turning to online workouts. During the first wave, my wife and I did in fact discover a very good online exercise program.
Certainly, the physical benefits of exercise are many: increased strength and stamina, fitness, speed and power as well as aesthetic appeal. In addition, over the past 20 years, hundreds of studies have shown that exercise provides numerous emotional benefits such as lowering depression and anxiety and improving overall self-esteem and confidence. In fact, I would argue that regular exercise is a vital coping tool in dealing with the multitude of problems, challenges and stressors that are part of everyday life.
Below I list a few of the emotional and physical benefits of exercise.
1. When you exercise, your brain produces endorphins (endogenous morphine) that block the feelings of pain and create feelings of euphoria by attaching to receptors on the outer surfaces of brain cells.
2. Exercise also increases the production of serotonin and norepinephrine (adrenaline), which is the neurotransmitter in the brain that is associated with all kinds of psychological disorders. Researchers have established that individuals experiencing depression tend to have lower levels of serotonin and adrenaline in their blood. Through exercise, these neurotransmitters are increased and help people to feel less depressed, more optimistic, less worried and more confident.
3. During the COVID-19 pandemic: Exercise boosts the immune system. Research shows that regular, moderate-intensity exercise has immune-boosting benefits that may reduce symptoms of illnesses and disease, ranging from cancer to the common cold. Even arthritis and gastrointestinal disorders are relieved through exercise.
4. Exercise allows you to express your frustrations, disappointments, anger, and negative energy in a positive way. Psychologically and physically, exercise gives you more energy and confidence to improve your relationships with family and friends and problem-solve more effectively.
5. Exercise increases self-confidence, which positively affects your professional, personal and social lives.
6. Exercise shows your kids the importance of being healthy and fit. You’ll be a positive role model. The emotional benefits of exercise can reach your children and beyond.
7. Exercise calms your mind and helps you feel less stressed from work (especially so many people working from home these days).
8. Exercise enhances testosterone, increasing muscle mass and sex drive and performance.
9. Exercise makes you feel happier. People who exercise are more optimistic and happier than those who lead sedentary lifestyles.
10. In addition, regular physical exercise is a non-pharmacological intervention recommended by the American Sleep Association to promote adequate sleep.
11. When you exercise, no matter what other pressure you are facing, you are taking back some control over your life, which can make you feel more hopeful.
So, as I recommended in my last article about pandemic fatigue, “exercise, exercise, exercise.” During these trying times, people need to safeguard their health and stay positive, something exercise has been proven to do. I regularly try to motivate my clients to do some type of exercise. Many take this advice and reap its benefits.
Of course, for some people, exercise will never be in their vocabulary. In the words of Mark Twain, “Whenever I feel the urge to exercise, I lie down until it goes away.”
The writer is a marital, child and adult cognitive-behavioral psychotherapist with offices in Jerusalem and Ra’anana and global online accessibility, drmikegropper@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/drmikegropper.


Tags health exercise Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by