The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

A sweet Israeli food innovation designed to combat COVID-19 obesity

DouxMatok, an Israeli food innovation company, is using that information to offer a unique answer to a problem every person has: how to eat sweets without paying in lard or cavities.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
MARCH 21, 2021 14:46
DOUXMATOK CEO Eran Baniel and his father, Avraham Baniel, who created the patent. (photo credit: DOUXMATOK)
DOUXMATOK CEO Eran Baniel and his father, Avraham Baniel, who created the patent.
(photo credit: DOUXMATOK)
When we bite into a cookie, roughly a quarter of the sugar in it never connects to any receptor inside our mouths, but instead directly hits the digestive track.
DouxMatok, an Israeli food innovation company, is using that information to offer a unique answer to a problem every person has: how to eat sweets without paying in lard or cavities.
The patent was invented by Avraham Baniel and the company that puts it in the market, DouxMatok, is run by his son Eran. The young Baniel (his father recently celebrated his 100th birthday) got a piece of advice from the late mayor of Jerusalem Teddy Kollek after he produced an Israeli-Palestinian production of Romeo and Juliet in the late 1990s. “He told me: ‘You are already used to dealing with artists,’” Baniel told The Jerusalem Post, “‘they are a lot like entrepreneurs, spoiled and wonderful.”
“‘If you take the skills you gained by working with artists and work with that group,’” the late mayor informed Baniel, “‘you will be in the same line of work, but your banker will be a lot merrier.’”
Since 2014, the father and son had been hard at work offering to the global market Incredo. Made from plain white sugar, Incredo employs silica in a special process which, if we employ a metaphor, “shakes” the way a sugar crystal is built.
This means that more Incredo sugar particles “connect” with a receptor in the human mouth than plain sugar. Since more particles connect, less sugar is needed, sometimes even 40% less. Silica (also needed to create sand) has no caloric value because, like salt, it does not burn.
Humans breathe to live, and because oxygen is needed to burn what we eat to produce heat, a calorie measures how much heat foods can produce in a healthy adult. Butter, for example, burns a lot better than a carrot, which is why it is a high-calorie food. Almost all humans crave sweet foods as they are normally fantastic fuel for us. This is also why we dress a salad with olive oil (fat). Few humans crave raw vegetables.  
Plain white sugar might be cheap, but when a soda company makes millions of cans per day, saving 40% of its cost adds up. However, things are not so simple.
Those 25% of untasted sugar from that cookie are not without a purpose. We might not be able to taste it, but nature abhors a vacuum, behind each cake, syrup, or morning cereal is a lifetime of trial and error used to make sure the dish is just the right kind of baked brown, or crunchy or that it pours well out of the bottle. In the food industry, sugar deals with many other important thing besides flavor. 
In a lab, a team of scientists, among them researcher Lihi Ozery, examine Incredo crystals to see their shapes. The dark shapes are pretty and abstruse, much like a human cell examined under a powerful microscope.
When I ask what is the meaning of this or that shape I am told, politely, that these are trade secrets. Someone with Ozery’s scientific know-how is able to predict from the shape of the crystal how it would react to the conditions in a baking oven or boiling water. This theoretical model is priceless, because it means DouxMatok can do more than offer a large candy-making company a way to cut down on sugar. It can also tell it how to do so in a way that will not damage its product. “If I had your scientific training, would I be able to figure out what the shapes mean?” I ask her. “Maybe,” she smiles.
In another part of the labs the team bakes, tray after tray of cookies. This might sound like a dream job for some, but each day the team conducts three tasting rounds and are taught how to be professionals about it. This is a science, and those who practice it do not go by with just “yummy”.
“We deal with ‘dry’ products,” Vice President of Business Development Liat Cinamon explains, “which means products that melt when they meet human saliva.” This means Incredo is currently tested on things like cookies, not soda. 
If less sugar is introduced to the product, the heavy lifting it does needs to be taken up by fiber or protein, which are pricier. Different companies explore sugar reduction due to different motives. Some want to produce healthier foods and cater to an ever larger group of consumers who wish to cut down on sugar. Or simply refuse to buy products with a red sticker warning them of the sugar or fat in them. Some firms want to reduce costs.
“Eventually we want to reach an 80/20 situation,” Cinamon tells the Post, “meaning, we will come to the client with 80% of the solution but will be able to also offer a 20% adaptation to their special needs.”
Each company wishes to protect its own brand and to keep its sales up in a specific market. Most people are conditioned from birth to the particular foods where they live. For example, the BBC program QI once discussed how American chocolate, from an English point of view, tastes like vomit.
This is due to American chocolate factories using butyric acid in the mix.
American consumers are so used to this taste, that it is currently added even if there is no practical reason for it (it helps keep milk from going bad on the road from the dairy farm to the factory). 
Changing foods is hard to swallow. Nestle, one of the largest food companies in the world, scraped Hollow Sugar this year since people did not buy it, according to the BBC. 
What Nestle tried to do was to “hollow out” the inside of the sugar crystal to reduce sugar levels in its products, it did not work.
“We can help the client reduce his or her overconsumption and, at the same bite, give him or her a tasty nutritional value,” DouxMatok CEO Eran Baniel said.
“Children are not going to stop wanting sugar and they accept no substitutes,” he pointed out. Noting that current obesity rates among children and young adults in the West, especially after a year of COVID-19 lockdowns, is alarming.
“What is needed is to reduce sugar – with sugar,” he said.


Tags obesity israel innovation start-up Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Eitan Dangot 311

Failure to stop Iran's terror support might lead to Israel-Hezbollah war

 By EITAN DANGOT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by