The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

AI can predict whether someone will die if infected with COVID-19 - study

An artificial intelligence algorithm developed by the University of Copenhagen managed to predict, with up to 90% accuracy whether someone undiagnosed is at risk of dying from COVID-19.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MARCH 13, 2021 12:09
Artificial intelligence (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Artificial intelligence
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Artificial intelligence can predict with up to 90% accuracy if someone is going to die from the novel coronavirus before they are even infected, a group of scientists from the University of Copenhagen Faculty of Science have found in a study published in the science magazine Nature.
Machine learning – or artificial intelligence-based computer algorithms that improve automatically through experience by using the collected data – was developed during the study and was found to be able to predict the risks at the different stages of illness. 
The researchers studied 3,944 positive cases in Denmark and used positive cases taken by UK Biobank for "external validation" and took common risk factors such as age, BMI and hypertension into account to formulate the algorithm.
The AI model predicted risk of death at different stages: at diagnosis, at hospital admission, and at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission.
Out of the 3,944 patients who were tracked for the study, 324 died of COVID-19. The men who died were all between 73 and 87 years old with clear signs of high blood pressure and BMI impacting the results.
This group of men proved to be the one with the highest risk of mortality as a result, and so the AI program would predict that men in that age range with high blood pressure and BMI are at higher risk.
Surprisingly, some of the top risk features "shifted towards markers of shock and organ dysfunction in ICU patients" rather than the aforementioned common risk factors.
The study developed an algorithm which managed to predict the risk of death and the findings were further backed by the results in the external validation cohort.
Such technology could help hospitals and medical care facilities throughout the world take extra preventative measures and may help prioritizing some patients over others and therein preventing unnecessarily high mortality rates.
This is not the first study to present the potential use of machine learning in taking preventative measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Copenhagen study, however, points out that these studies focused on patients already admitted to the hospital while it is unclear "whether the classification ability transfers to other healthcare systems." Another concern was that they were not entirely accurate machine learning algorithms because they did not take milder cases into account.
In addition, the previous studies, according to the researchers, were based on Chinese models which are vulnerable to bias.


Tags Artificial intelligence overweight Blood pressure Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Netanyahu is sounding the alarm once again

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's anti-Iran campaign is Israel's greatest failure - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

My Word: Herbert Haberberg’s story and Jewish history

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Israel Elections: Voters are weary, not stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by