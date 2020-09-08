Alcohol, chocolate and porn consumption jumps during coronavirus pandemic

Consumption of alcohol, chocolate and pornography has substantially increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Ben-Gurion University (BGU) in the Negev.And as amazing as it can be, it turns out that men and women are relieving their stress by turning to the same things and at the same pace. The study, led by Dr. Enav Friedmann, head of the Marketing Lab at the Department of Business Administration in the Guilford Glazer Faculty of Business and Management at BGU, Dr. Gil Peleg from Yeshiva University in New York and Gal Gutman, a PhD student of Dr. Friedmann's, shows that tendencies are going against intuition. “The stress causes people to be flooded with emotions that neutralize ‘gendered consumer behavior,’" said Friedman.According to the research, men and women have been consuming all three stress relievers at the same rates during the coronavirus pandemic, while it would be assumed that men would consume alcohol and pornography, and women would prefer chocolate.“Even after years of research which stressed the biological differences between the sexes, we were surprised to discover that the default choice amongst both sexes was to act similarly. The stress allows us, in effect, to see the automatic behavior stripped of its gendered expectations,” she continued. Friedman added, "Our research undermines the commonly accepted perceptions of various stereotypical behaviors." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The survey was conducted amongst 115 people from the UK - 46 men and 69 women - and an additional experiment in Israel on 41 people in which special sensors that measured facial responses were also utilized.