Allergic reactions may be limited to first shot - study

The peer-reviewed study concludes that those who had a reaction to the first dose shouldn't hesitate to get the second one.

Researchers looked at medical records for 189 patients who dealt with allergic reactions to the first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccines. Some 159 received a second dose; antihistamine premedication was given to 47 patients before their second jab.

All 159 patients tolerated the second dose well.

Those who dealt with anaphylaxis during the first dose tolerated the second. Thirty-two out of the 159 reported immediate and potentially allergic symptoms that were mild or resolved with just antihistamines, researchers stated.

Allergic reactions after COVID-19 vaccines have been reported to be around 2%, with anaphylaxis occurring in up to 2.5 per 10,000 individuals.

As of March, the CDC recommends not getting a second shot of the vaccine if you have a severe allergic reaction. However, if your reaction was limited to a rash you should still receive a second dose.