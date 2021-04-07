US begins study on allergic reaction risk in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

The US National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday it had begun a mid-stage study to determine the risk of allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc.Several allergic reaction incidents, including serious episodes, known as anaphylaxis, have been reported in the US after vaccinations of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots. In January, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations.The study, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will enroll 3,400 adults between the ages of 18 to 69, with about 60% of participants having a history of severe allergic reactions to food, insect stings or immunotherapy.The goal of the trial is to access the proportion of participants who have a systemic allergic reaction within 90 minutes after injection.The agency expects to report data later this summer.
