The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Amid COVID-19, Yeshiva U., Eleos partner to combat mental health crisis

“We are training 21st century clinicians to provide excellent care and support in any setting, whether in face-to-face therapy sessions or through teletherapy.”

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 16:55
A view of Yeshiva University (photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)
A view of Yeshiva University
(photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)
Israeli mental health start-up Eleos Health is partnering with aspiring professionals at Yeshiva University's Wurzweiler School of Social Work to help combat the mental health crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
The new collaboration builds on the capabilities of Eleos Health, a platform that uses artificial intelligence alongside Zoom and other telemedicine methods as a means of optimizing therapeutic care.
The platform works by analyzing therapy sessions, taking numerous metrics into account such as which mental health issue is most prominent, which evidence-based techniques were employed during the therapy session and the most-used words. The entire process is compliant with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act), ensuring patients' privacy will not be at risk.
The Wurzweiler School is set to be the first higher education institution to use the Eleos platform as not only a means of remote care, but as a teaching tool for aspiring mental health care professionals. In addition, it plans to make the platform available to alumni therapists as well as throughout Yeshiva University.
This new and innovative approach to remote care is very promising amid the ongoing pandemic, as the world is seeing increasing rates of anxiety and depression, as well as increased substance abuse – much of it due to post-traumatic stress symptoms. In Israel, a recent Health Ministry report found a 71.2% increase in referrals of children and adolescents with serious suicidal thoughts to mental health clinics amid the coronavirus crisis.
Mental health professionals have struggled to overcome the numerous obstacles the pandemic has caused, as well as the consequent increase in the number of people dealing with stress and anxiety to the point of needing therapy.
In early October, a World Health Organization (WHO) report found that “the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted or halted critical mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide while the demand for mental health is increasing.” As such, an efficient means of remote care for mental health issues is a significant priority.
“As the pandemic forced us to learn to be effective teachers in a remote setting, we realized that we also need to refocus our curriculum to train our students to deliver quality care remotely, especially as more and more patients engage in teletherapy,” Dr. Hanni B Flaherty, online training leader and assistant professor at Wurzweiler, said in a statement.
“We are training 21st century clinicians to provide excellent care and support in any setting, whether in face-to-face therapy sessions or through teletherapy,” explained Wurzweiler dean Dr. Danielle Wozniak.  
“The feedback students receive from this platform greatly enhances that training.”   
“The pandemic has thrust mental health – and teletherapy – to the top of the global agenda,” said Eleos co-founder and CEO Alon Joffe.  
“With this software platform, clinicians in training can apply therapy as well as teletherapy skills," he said. "Eleos focuses on serving health systems and providers, but we’re grateful for the opportunity to give educators the tools needed to effectively train the next generation of therapists and mental health clinicians.”
Hillel Fuld and Hannah Brown contributed to this report.


Tags yeshiva university Mental Health therapy Coronavirus COVID-19 Telemedicine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz's Submarine Affair probe just the tip of the iceberg By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by