AstraZeneca new vaccine could protect against Beta variant

Also known as the South African variant, the WHO considers it to be one of concern • human trials of the vaccine have begun

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 29, 2021 16:48
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021 (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A new vaccine designed to tackle the Beta variant of COVID-19, designed by AstraZeneca in a partnership with University of Oxford, started human trials on June 27.
The trial involves approximately 2,250 fully vaccinated participants, either with original AstraZeneca or an mRNA shot, across UK, South Africa, Brazil and Poland.
The World Health Organization considers the Beta variant, also known as the South African variant, to be one of concern. 
“Testing booster doses of existing vaccines and new variant vaccines is important to ensure we are best prepared to stay ahead of the pandemic coronavirus, should their use be needed,” Prof. Sir Andrew J Pollard, chief investigator and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said in a press release.
The modified vaccine, labeled AZD2816, will be administered as a booster shot at least three months after the patients' previous jab, or as a two-dose vaccine to those who are unvaccinated. 
"It is important we continue to stay ahead of genetically distinct variants of the coronavirus," according to Sir Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D.
"AZD2816 should help broaden individuals' immune response against emerging variants of concern," he said. "Initiating the Phase II/III trial for AZD2816 means we can be prepared should a variant vaccine be required in the future."


