Baby bump of up to 3% expected in 2021 in New York

For the past five years births have been on the decline in most of the Western world, but it seems the trend is going to be reversed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 10:40
While you have couples locked inside for days at a time, its only natural things will get heated. “It’s a boom time here,” said Dr. David Keefe, a New York University Langone Health fertility specialist, the New York Post wrote. Keefe thinks part of the reasons that people are taking stock at what is really important in life. It also helps that couples are stuck in the home for most hours of the day.
At Northwell Health, New York State's largest hospital network,  Dr. Michael Nimaroff, senior vice president of OB-GYN Services expects to see a two to three percent increase of births as reported by the New York Post. For the past five years births have been on the decline in most of the Western world, but it seems the trend is going to be reversed, at least in New York, due to the pandemic.
When the coronavirus became a pandemic most people were scared to get pregnant because corona could seriously bring harm to women with a weaker immune system due to being pregnant. However, as the pandemic stretched and no end was in sight some couples came to the conclusion that there is no time like the present to make an addition to their family.
This was a gradual conclusion that couples came to. In the beginning of the pandemic it was not clear how infectious and potentially deadly the virus truly was. As the pandemic spread and the world at large was becoming more informed the daily routine stopped and women were put on hold for fertility treatments.
Due to waiting so long, possibly because a vaccine has come into play, people may have a different perspective on life and what to focus on. Similar to the post-war baby boom, when families were reunited as people came back from the front lines, they wanted to add to the family, it's only natural.


Tags sex Baby Boomers Baby Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
