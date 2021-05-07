Balding men face higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection - study

Researchers from the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) presented their findings at the EADV Spring Symposium on Thursday, indicating that men who are genetically sensitive to the male sex hormone androgen have an increased chance of developing a severe case of COVID-19.

Variations in the androgen receptor (AR) gene lead to androgenetic alopecia , a common form of hair loss. The gene also affects how sensitive the body is to various hormones such as testosterone.

The study discovered that 79% of men hospitalized with COVID-19 also have androgenetic alopecia, a much higher statistic than the originally estimated 31-53%.

This seems to be due to the fact that an enzyme tied to COVID-19 infection (TMPRSS2) is also regulated by the body's androgen response, opening it up to being affected by AR variations as-well.

Following this research, scientists have begun to explore a new treatment possibility for COVID-19 infections which would use a novel androgen receptor antagonist to target the enzyme tied to COVID-19. Regulating the way in which the enzyme presents itself in patients could lead to new COVID-19 treatment options.

“This research demonstrates the scientific value of dermatology by offering key insights into the role of genetics and its link to COVID disease,” Professor Lidia Rudnicka, EADV Board Member and Professor at the Medical University of Warsaw, said in a statement to the press.

