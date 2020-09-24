The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

BGU-developed technology can filter airborne COVID-19 particles

The graphene air filters will be more efficient, cost-effective, consume less energy and require far less maintenance than other air filters currently on the market.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 08:16
A worker weighs graphene, which is used by biochemists to develop a possible Zika-repellent clothes detergent additive, at "Grupo Avance" (Advance Group) laboratory in Santiago, March 4, 2016. (photo credit: IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS)
A worker weighs graphene, which is used by biochemists to develop a possible Zika-repellent clothes detergent additive, at "Grupo Avance" (Advance Group) laboratory in Santiago, March 4, 2016.
(photo credit: IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS)
Laser-induced graphene (LIG) technology developed by a partnership between Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and Houston-based Rice University is to be commercialized to make filtration systems that can filter out airborne COVID-19 particles.
The commercialization will be done by LIGC Application Ltd., a leader in the field of graphene commercialization that focuses on adapting the massive and diverse potential of graphene for the commercial sector.
“For the past five years, our lab at the BGU Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research has focused on the development of LIG, specifically in antimicrobial filtration and environmental applications,” BGU's Dr. Chris Arnusch said in a statement.
“We are excited to be commercializing our technology in a number of air filtration products for COVID-19 and other specialized filtration applications.”
While its existence was theorized since at least the 1960s, graphene was first properly isolated by University of Manchester researchers Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov in 2004, with their subsequent studies on the material earning them the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010.
Since then, many scientists began exploring the potential applications of this material, with studies from Rice University in 2014 showing that the material is surprisingly strong, showing to be able to distribute force from an impact 10 times better than steel. Its utility is further aided by the fact that it is surprisingly easy to isolate high-quality graphene from a number of sources.
Researchers have found a wide variety of different commercial applications for graphene, ranging from water purification to fuel cell catalysts and even combating other diseases, such as the Zika virus. Air filtration systems is simply one of these possible applications, and the timing couldn't be better.
The development of an air filter that can successfully filter COVID-19 particles is especially relevant, as the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic has proved the importance of stymieing the ongoing spread of the virus in indoor areas, such as schools, stores and offices.
“In the absence of better filtration technology, the indoor spaces where we used to spend most of our ‘normal’ life – schools, stores and workplaces – due to COVID-19 present a real risk,” LIGC CEO and co-founder Yehuda Borenstein explained.
“This technology will provide cleaner and more breathable air with lower energy and maintenance costs and virtually silent sound levels.”
The filters function by creating a graphene mesh, which heats, electrocutes and neutralizes airborne pathogens and organic particles – including COVID-19, as well as other pathogens, mold and bacteria – at the micron and sub-micron levels. All of this is done by using commercially available CO2 lasers.
Compared to existing filtration systems, such as UV-C and HEPA filters, the latter of which currently sees widespread use on aircraft, the LIG air filters are considerably more efficient, cost-effective and require far less maintenance. In addition, the fact that LIG filters only use low voltage electricity means that they consume far less energy compared to existing air filters.
“To understand the technology, imagine the porous graphene is an electric fence that functions like a mosquito zapper at the submicron level,” Bornstein said.
“When an airborne bacteria or virus touches the graphene surface, it is shocked at a low voltage and currents that are safe for use. While 2020 has highlighted the importance of protecting against airborne viruses, the post-pandemic world will likely show us how important it is to do so without increasing energy costs past the point of affordability.”


Tags technology Ben Gurion University Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by