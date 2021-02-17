More people died in January 2021 in Israel than in any month for the last 20 years, according to data released Wednesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.Last month, 5,233 people were recorded as deceased. And a spokesperson for CBS explained, the data is not final, and it is likely that the number of deaths will rise slightly. Of the dead, some 1,423 people died from COVID-19 – also the highest in any one month since the start of the pandemic.Looking specifically at January, between 2000 and 2020, an average of 4,376.3 people died in January each year. The year with the highest number of deaths in January during that time period was in 2017, when 4,897 people died.Seven percent more people died in January 2021 than in January 2017.However, the spokesperson said, that each year there is around 2% growth in population size, which is not directly accounted for in the raw numbers.On the flip side, fewer people died last month from other ailments, such as flu or in auto accidents – likely because of lockdown. As such, the number of total deaths minus coronavirus deaths is only 3,810. This is not the lowest number in the last 20 years, but it is among the lowest.
According to the data, the death rate among the Arab population jumped even more than among the Jewish population: 725 people in January 2021 versus 533 in 2020.There was a larger jump in male deaths versus female deaths, as well.In January 2021, 2,280 men died versus 2,015 the year before – a difference of 255. In January 2021, 2,238 women died compared to 2,036 in 2020 – a difference of 202.Global data shows more COVID-19 deaths among men than women.Finally, the number of younger people under the age of 30 who died was relatively low compared to in previous years: 92 in January 2021 vs. 138 the year before. In contrast, many more older people over the age of 60 were deceased: 4,721 in January 2021 compared to 3,837 in 2020.