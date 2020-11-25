Chezy Levy: No date set for next coronavirus closure

“We cannot talk about the date for the next closure,” Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy said Wednesday, refuting the idea that the Health Ministry and coronavirus cabinet was aiming for a Hanukkah lockdown.However, he said that the infection rate is rising and “we are following it. We know it went up. I cannot talk about dates. We just need to follow the rate of infection.” He said that if the infection rate spikes too much then restrictions would potentially have to be reinstated and that the government did not choose to follow the full recommendations of the Health Ministry so “there is a fear of increasing infection.” The Health Ministry has been charged with recommending potential new restrictions to balance the rise in infection from opening schools and additional commerce. “Today, there are 500 patients in the hospital. There were almost 2,000 last time we locked down,” Levy said. He said that the number of serious and intubated patients has remained stable. The Health Ministry reported 833 new cases on Wednesday out of 59,545 tested – 1.8% of people tested positive. There were 285 people in serious condition, including 108 who were intubated. He said that the reproduction rate (the R or number of people that one sick person infects) stood at 1.06. Some 64 people died in the last week.
Levy added, however, that there were 15 red cities and many more orange – most of which are located in the Arab sector, where the infection rate is disproportionately high.