Health Ministry D-G Chezy Levy gets flu vaccine

Health Ministry director-general Prof. Chezy Levy received a flu vaccination on Wednesday morning and urged Israelis to also get vaccinated."Israel has purchased a large stock of seasonal vaccines, double the amount of past years. In the current winter season, we are accompanied by the corona pandemic and I call on and implore the public to be vaccinated against seasonal flu."Israel has limited the grouping from the public permitted to get the vaccine due to limitations caused by the corona. Only those at risk are currently permitted to get vaccinated.