The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

'Code red': UN report warns climate change much faster than expected

The new report was prepared for over five years by 234 leading scientists from over 60 nations using data from over 14,000 scientific publications.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 9, 2021 13:45
BIRDS FLY near factory emissions n Tangshan, China, in 2016. Waskow emphasizes the importance of using religion to fight climate change (photo credit: KIM KYUNG-HOON/FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS)
BIRDS FLY near factory emissions n Tangshan, China, in 2016. Waskow emphasizes the importance of using religion to fight climate change
(photo credit: KIM KYUNG-HOON/FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS)
A new report by the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned on Monday that climate change is happening much faster than expected, as extreme climate events increase around the world.
The IPCC's Working Group I report, one of the most comprehensive reports on climate science ever released, was prepared over five years by 234 leading scientists from over 60 nations using data from over 14,000 scientific publications.
The report found that human activities have caused the climate to warm at a rate faster than anything experienced in at least the past 2,000 years, with the level of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere reaching the highest levels in the past 800,000 years.
The new report builds off of major advances in climate science with data reflecting major advances in our understanding of how climate change is intensifying specific weather and climate events, such as heatwaves and rainfall.
According to the report, the global temperature will reach or exceed 1.5 C⁰ of warming over the next 20 years. According to the World Meteorological Organization, there is a 40% chance of reaching such a degree of warming within the next five years.
Aside from the widespread effects, such a degree of warming will have on the climate around the world, it is also considered a turning point after which positive feedback processes will make climate change self-sustaining.
“This report is a reality check,” said IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair Valérie Masson-Delmotte. “We now have a much clearer picture of the past, present, and future climate, which is essential for understanding where we are headed, what can be done, and how we can prepare.”
Increases in global temperature will harm ecosystems, species diversity, water availability, and humanity's ability to produce food.
The report additionally warned that some of the changes that have already been set in motion by climate change, such as continued sea level rises, are irreversible for hundreds to thousands of years. Extreme sea-level events that used to take place just once every 100 years, could happen every year by 2100.
The scientists stressed that significant, immediate reductions in greenhouse emissions would limit climate change, although it could take 20 to 30 years for global temperatures to stabilize.
The report also provides a detailed assessment of climate change for specific regions, including a focus on useful information that can inform risk assessment, adaptation, and other decision-making.
Concerning the Mediterranean region, which includes Israel, the report found that there has been an observed increase in droughts and projects that there will be an increase in aridity and fire weather conditions if average global temperatures warm by 2 C⁰ or more. Changes such as extreme temperatures, droughts, fire weather, and higher sea levels are expected in the region by around 2050, according to the report.
The IPCC, established in 1988, is the international body for assessing climate change science which aims to provide policymakers with regular assessments of the scientific basis of climate change, its impacts, and future risks and options for adaptation and mitigation.
The IPCC is working on the Working Groups II and III reports as well, which will be completed in 2022. The Working Group II report will assess the impacts of climate change and their implications for humanity. The Working Group III report will assess progress in limiting emissions and the available options for mitigating emissions in various sectors.
Partner countries in the 2015 Paris Agreement pledged to act to keep the average global temperature rise compared to the pre-industrial period to below 2 C⁰ and that effort would be made to limit it to 1.5 C⁰.
The report comes just months ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, set to begin on October 31.
Prof. Noga Kronfeld-Schor, chief scientist at the Environmental Protection Ministry, and Alon Zask, Senior Vice President of Natural Resources at the ministry, warned that "in the midst of another long and exhausting heatwave that we went through in Israel, this report should be a wake-up call for the Israeli government as well."
"It's time to act and fast - to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the one hand and to better prepare for the inevitable effects of climate change on the other," said the two ministry officials, who called for "ambitious goals" to be set and for greenhouse gas emissions to be brought to zero. The officials called for preparations to be made for the "unavoidable effects" of climate change, which are already being experienced today.
"The main points of the report prove beyond any doubt that the intensity and urgency of the climate crisis can no longer be denied, and more importantly, the connection between human actions and climate change cannot be denied or questioned," said Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg on Monday. "This connection can now be measured with advanced scientific tools, and this should constitute a wake-up call for the whole world."
"In the last two months, Israel has begun necessary actions, but we must greatly accelerate our pace of action and readiness. To this end, it is imperative to declare a climate emergency and define the climate crisis as a strategic threat, from which to conduct preparatory actions," added Zandberg.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that the Working Group I report is a "code red for humanity," on Monday.
"The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk. Global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible."
Guterres warned that we are at "imminent risk" of hitting 1.5 C⁰ in the near term, adding that the global average is already at 1.2 C⁰, with warming accelerating in recent decades.
The secretary-general added that no new coal plants should be built after 2021 and that existing plants in OECD countries should be phased out by 2030. called for solar and wind capacity to quadruple by 2030 as well and renewable energy investments should triple in order to maintain a trajectory towards net-zero emissions by mid-century.
"If we combine forces now, we can avert climate catastrophe. But, as today’s report makes clear, there is no time for delay and no room for excuses. I count on government leaders and all stakeholders to ensure COP26 is a success," said Guterres.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted that the new report "contains no real surprises. It confirms what we already know from thousands of previous studies and reports - that we are in an emergency. It’s a solid (but cautious) summary of the current best available science."
Thunberg stressed that the report "doesn't tell us what to do."
"It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis," tweeted Thunberg.


Tags United Nations environment climate climate change Tamar Zandberg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should work for future Olympic glory - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Linoy Ashram brings joy to Israel with gold medal win - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Hezbollah is testing Israel and so far it's succeeding - analysis

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by