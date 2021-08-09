'Code red': UN report warns climate change much faster than expected

A new report by the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned on Monday that climate change is happening much faster than expected, as extreme climate events increase around the world.

The IPCC's Working Group I report, one of the most comprehensive reports on climate science ever released, was prepared over five years by 234 leading scientists from over 60 nations using data from over 14,000 scientific publications.

The report found that human activities have caused the climate to warm at a rate faster than anything experienced in at least the past 2,000 years, with the level of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere reaching the highest levels in the past 800,000 years.

The new report builds off of major advances in climate science with data reflecting major advances in our understanding of how climate change is intensifying specific weather and climate events, such as heatwaves and rainfall.

According to the report, the global temperature will reach or exceed 1.5 C⁰ of warming over the next 20 years. According to the World Meteorological Organization, there is a 40% chance of reaching such a degree of warming within the next five years.

Aside from the widespread effects, such a degree of warming will have on the climate around the world, it is also considered a turning point after which positive feedback processes will make climate change self-sustaining.

“This report is a reality check,” said IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair Valérie Masson-Delmotte. “We now have a much clearer picture of the past, present, and future climate, which is essential for understanding where we are headed, what can be done, and how we can prepare.”

Increases in global temperature will harm ecosystems, species diversity, water availability, and humanity's ability to produce food.

The report additionally warned that some of the changes that have already been set in motion by climate change, such as continued sea level rises, are irreversible for hundreds to thousands of years. Extreme sea-level events that used to take place just once every 100 years, could happen every year by 2100.

The scientists stressed that significant, immediate reductions in greenhouse emissions would limit climate change, although it could take 20 to 30 years for global temperatures to stabilize.

The report also provides a detailed assessment of climate change for specific regions, including a focus on useful information that can inform risk assessment, adaptation, and other decision-making.

Concerning the Mediterranean region, which includes Israel, the report found that there has been an observed increase in droughts and projects that there will be an increase in aridity and fire weather conditions if average global temperatures warm by 2 C⁰ or more. Changes such as extreme temperatures, droughts, fire weather, and higher sea levels are expected in the region by around 2050, according to the report.

The IPCC, established in 1988, is the international body for assessing climate change science which aims to provide policymakers with regular assessments of the scientific basis of climate change, its impacts, and future risks and options for adaptation and mitigation.

The IPCC is working on the Working Groups II and III reports as well, which will be completed in 2022. The Working Group II report will assess the impacts of climate change and their implications for humanity. The Working Group III report will assess progress in limiting emissions and the available options for mitigating emissions in various sectors.

Partner countries in the 2015 Paris Agreement pledged to act to keep the average global temperature rise compared to the pre-industrial period to below 2 C⁰ and that effort would be made to limit it to 1.5 C⁰.

The report comes just months ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, set to begin on October 31.

Prof. Noga Kronfeld-Schor, chief scientist at the Environmental Protection Ministry, and Alon Zask, Senior Vice President of Natural Resources at the ministry, warned that "in the midst of another long and exhausting heatwave that we went through in Israel, this report should be a wake-up call for the Israeli government as well."

"It's time to act and fast - to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the one hand and to better prepare for the inevitable effects of climate change on the other," said the two ministry officials, who called for "ambitious goals" to be set and for greenhouse gas emissions to be brought to zero. The officials called for preparations to be made for the "unavoidable effects" of climate change, which are already being experienced today.

"The main points of the report prove beyond any doubt that the intensity and urgency of the climate crisis can no longer be denied, and more importantly, the connection between human actions and climate change cannot be denied or questioned," said Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg on Monday. "This connection can now be measured with advanced scientific tools, and this should constitute a wake-up call for the whole world."

"In the last two months, Israel has begun necessary actions, but we must greatly accelerate our pace of action and readiness. To this end, it is imperative to declare a climate emergency and define the climate crisis as a strategic threat, from which to conduct preparatory actions," added Zandberg.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that the Working Group I report is a "code red for humanity," on Monday.

"The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk. Global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible."

Guterres warned that we are at "imminent risk" of hitting 1.5 C⁰ in the near term, adding that the global average is already at 1.2 C⁰, with warming accelerating in recent decades.

The secretary-general added that no new coal plants should be built after 2021 and that existing plants in OECD countries should be phased out by 2030. called for solar and wind capacity to quadruple by 2030 as well and renewable energy investments should triple in order to maintain a trajectory towards net-zero emissions by mid-century.

"If we combine forces now, we can avert climate catastrophe . But, as today’s report makes clear, there is no time for delay and no room for excuses. I count on government leaders and all stakeholders to ensure COP26 is a success," said Guterres.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted that the new report "contains no real surprises. It confirms what we already know from thousands of previous studies and reports - that we are in an emergency. It’s a solid (but cautious) summary of the current best available science."



Thunberg stressed that the report "doesn't tell us what to do."

"It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis," tweeted Thunberg.