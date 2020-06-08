Coronavirus cabinet: Events up to 250 people, no train

The coronavirus cabinet decided on Monday to increase the number of people who can gather to 250 in event halls, a move that is expected to be voted on and approved later in the meeting, Israeli media is reporting.

At the same time, other areas of relief that were meant to move forward by June 14 are going to be examined and potentially delayed, the media reported.

“I am putting a brake [on easements] in light of the increase in infection ,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

If other easements are pushed off, this would again mean that the intercity train does not resume operation, as originally agreed upon by the Health and Transportation ministries. In addition, theaters and cultural centers, such as movie theaters, would not open.

The meeting took place on the backdrop of another increase in infection. As of Monday morning, the Health Ministry website was reporting 17,915 people have been infected with the novel virus - an increase of 52 from the night before.

Moreover, there are 2,474 active cases, among them 27 ins serious condition, including 23 who are ventilated.