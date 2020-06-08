The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus cabinet: Events up to 250 people, no train

“I am putting a brake [on easements] in light of the increase in infection,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 8, 2020 14:04
Cultural and Event Industry Action Committee in a tent protest (photo credit: Courtesy)
Cultural and Event Industry Action Committee in a tent protest
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The coronavirus cabinet decided on Monday to increase the number of people who can gather to 250 in event halls, a move that is expected to be voted on and approved later in the meeting, Israeli media is reporting.
At the same time, other areas of relief that were meant to move forward by June 14 are going to be examined and potentially delayed, the media reported.
“I am putting a brake [on easements] in light of the increase in infection,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. 
If other easements are pushed off, this would again mean that the intercity train does not resume operation, as originally agreed upon by the Health and Transportation ministries. In addition, theaters and cultural centers, such as movie theaters, would not open.
The meeting took place on the backdrop of another increase in infection. As of Monday morning, the Health Ministry website was reporting 17,915 people have been infected with the novel virus - an increase of 52 from the night before.
Moreover, there are 2,474 active cases, among them 27 ins serious condition, including 23 who are ventilated. 


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Annexing the West Bank, 53 years since the Six Day War – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Why is Netanyahu pressing with annexation despite all the risk? – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Seth Frantzman Will Egypt guarantee ceasefire in Libya with armed forces? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel and the deflated American dream By HERB KEINON

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by