Coronavirus crisis: Israeli hospitals to start hiring new doctors, nurses

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 4, 2020 14:15
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visits Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visits Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Hospitals and health funds will be able to start hiring new doctors, nurses and support staff in preparation for the winter when they will be faced with treating patients suffering from the flu and COVID-19.
“Today, we will start allocating the 2,000 nurses, 400 doctors and 700 workers to the hospitals and health funds,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday during a tour of Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. 
A decision to beef up the medical system was announced two weeks ago by the Health and Finance ministries. Until now, the hospitals have not formally received notice that they could begin hiring these workers. 
Already, there are 761 coronavirus patients being treated in Israel’s hospital, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. Several of the hospitals’ internal medicine and coronavirus units are over capacity. The expectation is that in the winter, around November, when flu season begins in Israel there will be even more people in need of treatment.
Edelstein said that “after careful work done by the staff at the Health Ministry, today we will start informing hospitals and health funds about the allocations… This reinforcement is extremely significant and is one of the largest in recent years.
Out of the 2,000 nurses, some 450 will be allocated to the health funds and children’s care centers known as Tipat Halav in Hebrew. The rest will go directly to the hospitals to reinforce both internal and emergency departments. 
Some 40% of the doctors will be hired to work in inpatient departments. The rest will serve in EDs, intensive care and paediatric wards.
In his remarks, Edelstein also commented on weekend closures, which he said there is no reason to maintain.
“There is no such thing as a half-pregnancy,” he said, reiterating a statement made the day before. “If there is not a full closure on the weekends, there is no point in partial restrictions.”


