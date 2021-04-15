The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Israel is nearing herd immunity, expert tells 'Post'

As of Wednesday, Israel had not had more than 300 new daily cases for over a week.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 15, 2021 17:05
Jerusalem streets during coronavirus lockdown in Israel, January 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Jerusalem streets during coronavirus lockdown in Israel, January 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
 Israel is nearing herd immunity against the coronavirus and this achievement has allowed the country to go through Purim and Passover and progressive rounds of openings without experiencing new outbreaks, an expert told The Jerusalem Post.
The World Health Organization defines herd immunity as the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection. When such situation is achieved, even those who are not immune themselves are shielded from the disease because the virus does not find the right environment to spread.
When Israel launched its vaccination campaign in the second half of December, authorities and health experts hoped that herd immunity could be reached in spite of the fact that children under the age of 16 – about three million people - were not eligible to be jabbed. As the highly contagious British variant made its way into the country and soon became the dominant strain of the virus, the hope was soon abandoned: without the ability to inoculate at least 80% of Israel’s nine million citizens, the target was beyond reach, experts warned.
However, as more and more restrictions have continued to be lifted while positive cases plummeted in the past few weeks, some experts have cautiously started to suggest that the country might actually already be there.
“My opinion is that we are nearing the state of herd immunity,” Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of the immunotherapy laboratory at Bar-Ilan University, told the Post. “Why do I say it? Because even after so many openings, and Purim, and Passover, the reproduction rate of the virus in Israel has remained between 0.7 and 0.8.”
The reproduction rate – or ‘R’ – measures how many people each virus carrier will infect. When it is lower than 1, the disease is considered in recession.
“Herd immunity is not a black or white notion, the closest you get to it, the less the virus will propagate,” Cohen pointed out.
The professor explained that there is a simple mathematic formula to calculate which rate of the population needs to be protected in order to stop each disease: 1–1/R, with R representing each disease’s reproduction rate when a virus is left to spread unchecked.
“In the case of the original strain of the coronavirus, the R stands at 3, which tells us that herd immunity can be reached with about 66% of the population covered,” Cohen said. “The R of the British variant, which is considered some 70% more infectious than the original strain, stands at around 5, and therefore requires about 80% of the population covered.”
To make a comparison, measles’ R stands at 18-20: herd immunity against it therefore requires 95% of people covered.
“The R is also influenced by several factors, including social distancing, closures and so on,” Cohen said. “Wearing a mask already cuts the R.”
According to the latest Health Ministry’s official update, some 63% of Israel’s general population are currently immune, including some 800,000 people who have officially recovered from the virus.
“The real number might be higher,” Cohen explained. “I think that today in Israel at least 70% of the population is protected.”
According to the expert, this is the reason why the number of cases remain extremely low.
As of Wednesday, Israel had not had more than 300 new daily cases for over a week. The number of total active cases stood at 3,000. At the peak over the pandemic, some 10,000 people were found positive to the virus in 24 hours, and there were dozens of thousands of active cases.
The number of serious cases has also steadily decreased. They were 390 on March 31, 300 on April 7 and 219 on Wednesday.
“Israel's 73rd Independence Day also marks its exit from COVID-19, at least for now. Since mid-Jan. peak: 98% fewer cases, 93% fewer critically ill, 87% fewer deaths, 85% of 16 y/o & above vaccinated/infected. Life is close to pre-covid. Remaining restrictions can probably be lifted,” Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science, tweeted.
Three days before, Segal had told Channel 12 that it is possible that Israel has reached “a sort of herd immunity.” Before him, Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infection Prevention and Control Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, had made similar remarks at KAN Reshet Bet radio.
“If we have just 200 daily cases, what are the chances to get infected in a gathering?” Cohen concluded. “I believe that considering our current situation, if nothing changes with variants, if we continue to track infected people in a precise way in order to cut the transmission chain, which is more feasible now with a low number of cases than it was in the past, we indeed have a level of protection that goes beyond the individual immunity.”


Tags Coronavirus immunity Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
