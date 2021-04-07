The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Israel might soon ditch outdoor mask requirement

Authorities have reportedly decided to wait until after Independence Day, which falls on April 15, to avoid potential outbreaks due to the holiday celebrations.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 7, 2021 16:37
A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 Israel might soon lift the requirement to wear masks outdoors, as the country sees the number of active coronavirus cases plummeting below 4,900.
On Tuesday night Channel 12 reported that the Health Ministry had already okayed the move – as long as the numbers remain good – and the regulation will change starting from April 18. The authorities have reportedly decided to wait until after Independence Day, which falls on April 15, to avoid potential outbreaks due to the holiday celebrations.  
Earlier in the day, Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis publicly acknowledged that the topic is currently under discussion among the ministry’s officials.
“Public health interventions always require to find a balance between effectiveness and public safety,” Dr. Eyal Leshem, the director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center, told The Jerusalem Post. “We know that wearing masks outdoors is not as effective as doing it indoors. Moreover, we see that many people don't actually wear masks anymore anyway. Therefore at this point, with a low number of cases and a majority of the population vaccinated or recovered, it would make sense from an epidemiologic and a public health perspectives, to lift the requirement.”
Some 303 cases were identified in Israel on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry’s Wednesday report. Only 0.5% of about 60,000 tests administered returned a positive result, a rate similar to the one of previous days and as low as May 2020. In the past week, the number of new daily cases never surpassed 420.
In addition, the numbers of patients in serious condition and on ventilators continued to decline and stood at 309 and 157 on Wednesday. The previous week they were respectively 391 and 202.
The death toll stood at 6,261 with five people succumbing to the virus in the previous 24 hours.
According to Leshem, a priority for health authorities should be to put out clear, simple and well explained guidelines, to avoid the risk of confusing the public.
Asked whether he believed that mask requirement could be canceled also indoors, provided that all people in the room are vaccinated or recovered, the expert answered that it is important to ease out restrictions gradually.
“Our rule is to assess one intervention at a time, otherwise it is very difficult to put your finger on what went wrong,” Leshem explained.
However, he added that “scientifically speaking, fully vaccinated people pose very low risks to one another. Probably in the near future we will see additional relaxations of restrictions.”


Tags independence day Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Face mask
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

'Coup': Netanyahu's dangerous rhetoric undermines democracy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
3

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Family members of olim to now be allowed into Israel

Former MK Dov Lipman and outgoing MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh together with around 30 activists demand greater consideration for immigrants at a protest outside the Knesset Tuesday afternoon.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by