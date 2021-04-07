Coronavirus: Israel might soon ditch outdoor mask requirement

On Tuesday night Channel 12 reported that the Health Ministry had already okayed the move – as long as the numbers remain good – and the regulation will change starting from April 18. The authorities have reportedly decided to wait until after Independence Day , which falls on April 15, to avoid potential outbreaks due to the holiday celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis publicly acknowledged that the topic is currently under discussion among the ministry’s officials.

“Public health interventions always require to find a balance between effectiveness and public safety,” Dr. Eyal Leshem, the director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center, told The Jerusalem Post. “We know that wearing masks outdoors is not as effective as doing it indoors. Moreover, we see that many people don't actually wear masks anymore anyway. Therefore at this point, with a low number of cases and a majority of the population vaccinated or recovered, it would make sense from an epidemiologic and a public health perspectives, to lift the requirement.”

Some 303 cases were identified in Israel on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry’s Wednesday report. Only 0.5% of about 60,000 tests administered returned a positive result, a rate similar to the one of previous days and as low as May 2020. In the past week, the number of new daily cases never surpassed 420.

In addition, the numbers of patients in serious condition and on ventilators continued to decline and stood at 309 and 157 on Wednesday. The previous week they were respectively 391 and 202.

The death toll stood at 6,261 with five people succumbing to the virus in the previous 24 hours.

According to Leshem, a priority for health authorities should be to put out clear, simple and well explained guidelines, to avoid the risk of confusing the public.

Asked whether he believed that mask requirement could be canceled also indoors, provided that all people in the room are vaccinated or recovered, the expert answered that it is important to ease out restrictions gradually.

“Our rule is to assess one intervention at a time, otherwise it is very difficult to put your finger on what went wrong,” Leshem explained.

However, he added that “scientifically speaking, fully vaccinated people pose very low risks to one another. Probably in the near future we will see additional relaxations of restrictions.”